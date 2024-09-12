After discontinuing its app for the third generation Apple TV, Netflix has just confirmed that it will soon end support for some old iPhones and iPads. More specifically, the company will no longer provide updates compatible with devices running iOS 16.

Netflix drops support for iOS 16

With the latest update to the Netflix app for iOS, users have been warned about the end of support for iOS 16. Devices such as the iPhone X and the first-generation iPad Pro are among those that cannot be updated to iOS 17, and consequently will no longer run the latest version of Netflix.

“We’ve updated the Netflix app! To use the latest version, install iOS 17 or later,” says an alert shown on devices running the Netflix app on iOS 16.

For now, iOS 16 users can still ignore the alert and keep using the Netflix app, but it should stop working in the future. App updates not only add new features, but also come with bug fixes and security patches.

It’s worth noting that these are the devices that cannot be updated to iOS 17 and later:

iPhone 8

iPhone 8 Plus

iPhone X

iPad 5 (2017)

1st generation iPad Pro

If you have one of these devices and are a Netflix user, it might be a good time to consider buying a new phone or tablet. The Netflix app is available on the App Store for iPhone, iPad and Apple TV.

H/T: Toni!

Read also