Monument Valley 3 coming later this year, but only for Netflix subscribers

Avatar for Filipe Espósito  | Aug 20 2024 - 2:51 pm PT
2 Comments
Monument Valley 3

Monument Valley is a popular puzzle game developed by Ustwo Games, and is widely known by iOS users. With two versions highly acclaimed by critics and players, the game is now getting another sequel called “Monument Valley 3” – but it will only be available to Netflix subscribers.

What’s new with Monument Valley 3

The studio behind the game has announced that Monument Valley 3 is coming later this year, bringing even more challenge to a game that many people already know and love.

“Monument Valley 3 invites players to reunite with the series’ signature beauty and mind-bending puzzles. Guide a new hero, Noor, through a series of impossible landscapes, manipulating architecture and perspective to unveil hidden paths and solve intricate challenges.,” say the developers.

There are some key new features coming with the sequel, such as:

  • A Monumental Return: Experience the magic of Monument Valley like never before, featuring stunning new art styles and impossible landscapes.
  • Noor’s Epic Journey: Follow Noor on her most extraordinary adventure yet to find a new source of power before the light of the world fades, forever.
  • A World of Uniqueness: Every chapter and puzzle offers a distinct experience, with innovative mechanics and fresh ways to approach challenges.
  • Set Sail for Adventure: Explore and solve puzzles in Noor’s boat in a Monument Valley first and sail across the world with cosy, free-control sailing.
  • Discover the Beauty: Immerse yourself in the breathtaking world of Monument Valley 3, featuring enchanting and mysterious visuals inspired by global architecture, experimental artists and a world of personal stories.

According to the developers, the game features “the most immersive worldbuilding in a Monument Valley game yet, with expansive natural landscapes” which add a new layer of depth to the Monument Valley universe.

However, unlike the other games, Monument Valley 3 will be released exclusively for Netflix subscribers via the Netflix Games platform. It will be available to download from December 10, 2024 for both iOS and Android. The previous editions of the game will also be released on Netflix Games later this year.

In the meantime, you can find Monument Valley 1 and 2 on the App Store and Apple Arcade.

Comments

Author

Avatar for Filipe Espósito Filipe Espósito

Filipe Espósito is a Brazilian tech Journalist who started covering Apple news on iHelp BR with some exclusive scoops — including the reveal of the new Apple Watch Series 5 models in titanium and ceramic. He joined 9to5Mac to share even more tech news around the world.

