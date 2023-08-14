Netflix game streaming coming to Mac, PC, and TVs, but App Store bans cloud gaming

Netflix recently shipped the “Game Controller” app for iPhone and iPad ahead of its big push into video game streaming. Today the company has more to say about how and when its new iOS app can be used.

“We are rolling out a limited beta test to a small number of members in Canada and the UK on select TVs starting today, and on PCs and Macs through Netflix.com on supported browsers in the next few weeks,” Netflix announced in a blog post.

“To play our games on TV, we’re introducing a controller that we already have in our hands most of the day — our phones. Members on PCs and Macs can play on Netflix.com with a keyboard and mouse.”

Netflix adds that the “limited beta is meant to test our game streaming technology and controller” before the gaming platform officially goes live.

Here’s the list of which connected TV platforms will be compatible to start:

Amazon Fire TV Streaming Media Players

Chromecast with Google TV

LG TVs

Nvidia Shield TV

Roku devices and TVs

Samsung Smart TVs

Walmart ONN

Unsurprisingly, Apple TV is absent from that list. Apple’s hostile policies toward game streaming services is at fault. Apple must protect its App Store revenue at all costs. Allowing game streaming apps onto iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV threatens the App Store’s golden goose: mobile game transactions.

Netflix is only testing the waters for game streaming at this point. Microsoft and Nvidia, however, have compelling game streaming services that customers would love to use on iPhone and iPad.

Welcome to the fight, Netflix. Its game streaming platform may not make a big splash, but it’s one more voice to argue for a modernized App Store policy on game streaming apps.