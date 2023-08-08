Netflix just released its Game Controller app for iPhone and iPad

Netflix used to mail out movies on DVDs. Now it makes a phone app for playing video games on your TV.

The rumors were spot on. Netflix Game Controller is the streaming video company’s brand new app for iPhone and iPad. Available today for free on the App Store, Netflix Game Controller’s listing includes this description:

Coming soon to Netflix. Play games on your TV with the Netflix Game Controller. This Game Controller app pairs with your TV and allows you to play games on Netflix using your phone or mobile device.

The actual app doesn’t do much at first launch. “To begin, choose a game on your TV and follow the directions to connect,” reads a message. “Netflix Games on TV are in beta. Some devices may not be supported at this time.”

A help link sends you to the generic help page for Netflix (or is it a secret channel for signing up for an account within the app?). Screenshots for both the iPhone and iPad version can be seen on the App Store page.

The actual app features a floating white blob of a d-pad on the left, a Netflix ‘N’ logo in the top center, and a giant A button with X, Y, and B buttons between the 9 and 12 o’clock positions. The app icon for Netflix Game Controller is a bit more interesting to look at.

The new app joins 68 game titles that Netflix distributes through the App Store. And while the whole app is just kind of weird for Netflix, it’s not too dissimilar from Apple’s built-in Remote feature that includes a gamepad layout for playing Arcade and App Store games on Apple TV.

Netflix Game Controller is available now on the App Store.