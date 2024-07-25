 Skip to main content

New bundle of Disney+, Max, and Hulu launches at $16.99 starting price

Avatar for Ryan Christoffel  | Jul 25 2024 - 6:51 am PT
16 Comments
Disney+, Hulu, Max

Apple TV+ may remain one of the most affordable stand-alone streaming services, but its competitors have started bundling to offer very compelling alternatives.

Today a new bundle of Disney+, Max, and Hulu has launched with a starting price of $16.99 per month.

Disney and Max join forces for new bundle

Back in May, Disney and Warner Bros. Discovery jointly unveiled their upcoming bundle of Disney+, Max, and Hulu.

At the time, however, no pricing was announced.

Today, that TV streaming bundle is now available in the US. Here’s a pricing breakdown:

  • Bundle with ads: $16.99/month
  • Ad-free bundle: $29.99/month

Top comment by KJ705

Liked by 1 people

It’s nice to not need to be profitable.

Until anti-trust regulators decide you can't, anyway. If Spotify was in video to any degree, we'd have already had a complaint registered with the EU that would be "under investigation."

View all comments

The bundle with ads provides a savings of 34% over the standalone pricing, and the ad-free bundle boosts that to 38% savings.

9to5Mac’s Take

This bundle offers compelling savings for three of the best standalone streaming services there are. I plan to subscribe myself.

Disney and Warner’s willingness to pair up is evidence of just how dominant a foe Netflix is in the market.

Apple, meanwhile, can continue pouring tons of money into Apple TV+ because its primary revenue sources aren’t in TV+. Even though the company is reportedly trying to reign in budgets, its foundation as a hardware company means it’s still playing a different game entirely from these other companies. It’s nice to not need to be profitable.

Comments

