 Skip to main content

Two years later, Ikea’s Diregera smart home hub finally supports Matter

Avatar for Ben Lovejoy  | Sep 12 2024 - 6:02 am PT
3 Comments
Ikea's Diregera smart home hub (pictured) finally supports Matter

It was May 2022 when Ikea proudly announced its Diregera hub, bringing Matter support to the company’s smart home line-up. Some two years later, and rather later than scheduled, that upgrade is finally available.

But better late than never, as Matter support means that you can now control any compatible Ikea smart home product via Apple’s Home app …

Matter is essentially HomeKit compatibility

The Matter standard was created by the Connectivity Standards Alliance as a way of ensuring that any smart home device will work in any ecosystem.

It’s supported by Apple, Amazon, Google, and Samsung, meaning that no matter which of the key smart home systems you use, Matter-compatible devices will work.

For Apple users, then, a Matter-compatible device is functionally equivalent to a HomeKit-compatible one.

Ikea’s Diregera smart home hub

Ikea offers a growing range of smart home products, from light bulbs to blinds, at impressively affordable prices. However, while HomeKit compatibility was promised, it took a very long time to arrive in the Trådfri hub, making Apple users somewhat wary.

The company’s Diregera hub promised to fix this for good, by offering a new Diregera hub, with Matter support.

The Verge reports that this upgrade has now arrived.

Ikea’s Dirigera hub can now be updated to act as a bridge between Ikea’s smart home devices and Matter-enabled systems. The software update builds upon early beta support by letting Ikea’s entire lineup of Zigbee-based smart home devices — like lights, blinds, controllers, air purifiers, and sensors — communicate with Matter-enabled devices from any company.

As the piece notes, it’s still a somewhat limited implementation, as you need a hub, when one of the core benefits of Matter is that it can be directly supported by the devices themselves, but it’s at least a solid step along the way.

Photos: Ikea

Add 9to5Mac to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

Comments

Guides

HomeKit

HomeKit

HomeKit is Apple's home automation framework tha…
Matter

Matter
Ikea

Author

Avatar for Ben Lovejoy Ben Lovejoy

Ben Lovejoy is a British technology writer and EU Editor for 9to5Mac. He’s known for his op-eds and diary pieces, exploring his experience of Apple products over time, for a more rounded review. He also writes fiction, with two technothriller novels, a couple of SF shorts and a rom-com!

Ben Lovejoy's favorite gear

Dell 49-inch curved monitor

Dell 49-inch curved monitor

Manage push notifications

notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
You are subscribed to notifications
notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
You are subscribed to notifications