Indie App Spotlight: ‘CardPointers’ latest update makes tracking credit card rewards easier than ever

CardPointers helps users maximize their credit card rewards and offers, saving users money. If you have multiple credit cards, it can often be difficult to mentally keep track of the best way to earn the most points. Additionally, if you have cards with high annual fees, you’ll often have various perks and credits to help you offset your annual fee, but it might be hard to actually use all of those credits, especially the monthly ones. CardPointers aims to make credit card rewards easier for everyone.

We’ve already reviewed CardPointers (and interviewed the developer) on 9to5Mac, so we won’t be going in depth about every single feature the app has to offer. I’ll give a quick bullet point list of the best features in CardPointers:

Welcome bonus tracker for new credit card signups

Ability to check ‘Pointers’, telling you which card is best to use for a particular earn category

Apple Wallet integration for Pointers, allowing you to check with ease while making a purchase

Location reminders to help you use the right card, for example if you pull into a Gas Station

Integration with local offers from your bank, allowing you to quickly save money on certain purchases

Support for interactive widgets, giving you a quick overview of everything you need to know

Support for Live Activities with a feature called “AutoPilot”, automatically reminding you of which card to use – both on your lock screen and in Dynamic Island

Keep track of Chase 5/24 status (Chase rule that means you’ll be automatically declined if you have added more than 5 credit cards in the past 24 months)

Instead, we’ll be focusing on the latest update: CardPointers 6. Version 6 elevates the CardPointers experience, with some very nifty features to help users out. It’s also already built for iOS 18, which will be releasing to users on Monday.

Integration with new Control Center

One of the bigger features in CardPointers 6 is its integration with the new Control Center that Apple introduced with iOS 18, allowing third party developers to add toggles to Control Center for the first time.

CardPointers 6 has a number of toggles in Control Center now, allowing users to start the “AutoPilot” live activity we mentioned earlier, and also show your best card.

Apple Intelligence integration

The latest version of CardPointers is also built for the new Siri coming eventually in iOS 18, with full support for App Intents, plus additional Spotlight integration. You’ll soon be able to ask Siri about any credit cards, credit card offers, or anything else. Theres also new App Intents for additional Siri Shortcuts.

CarPlay app

CardPointers 6 also includes a brand new CarPlay experience, allowing you to easily see where you can maximize your rewards near you.

More

CardPointers 6 includes a lot more, including the following:

New floating and customizable tab experience on iPads running iOS 18

AutoPilot live activity on Apple Watch models running watchOS 11

Double Tap integration on Apple Watch

Dark and Tinted icons and widgets for iOS 18 devices

FinanceKit integration for Apple Card integration

Support for multiple user profiles

If you’re a fellow credit card rewards enjoyer, or would like to get into it, CardPointers is a great way to make your experience easier. You can download CardPointers for free on the App Store, with CardPointers+ being available for $59.99/year with the full feature set.

