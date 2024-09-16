Apple Pay now integrates with Affirm on iOS 18 following ‘Apple Pay Later’ discontinuation

Remember Apple Pay Later? The buy-now-pay-later service from Apple barely launched before the company decided to nerf it. Replacing Apple’s BNPL option is integration with more widely available options. As of today, the popular BNPL service from Affirm is available as an option for qualified iOS 18 users when checking out with Apple Pay.

Affirm lets approved users make purchases with biweekly payments or monthly payments. While Affirm is already a well established buy-now-pay-later service, integrating the feature into the Apple Pay checkout process will present the service to even more users.

Here’s Apple Pay leader Jennifer Bailey on Affirm integration in iOS 18:

“We are excited to provide users with even more flexibility and choice when making a purchase using Apple Pay with the introduction of Affirm loans at checkout with Apple Pay,” said Jennifer Bailey, Apple’s Vice President of Apple Pay and Apple Wallet. “This gives users access to Affirm’s pay over time options right at the point of purchase, and leverages the easy, secure and private experience that our users already enjoy with Apple Pay.”

Affirm explains how to use the feature with Apple Pay after updating to iOS 18:

To begin, users with iOS 18 and iPadOS 18 or later can select “Other Cards & Pay Later Options” when checking out with Apple Pay on their iPhone or iPad. After choosing Affirm, they will go through a quick eligibility check that will not impact their credit score. Approved users will see customized payment plans and can choose the one that works best for them. Once they agree to the terms, they can double-click the side button and authenticate with Face ID or Touch ID to confirm their purchase. Affirm users who already have an Affirm Card™ will also see the option to select Affirm on Apple Pay at checkout. In keeping with Affirm’s long-standing commitment to lend to consumers responsibly, every transaction will be underwritten individually, and consumers will never owe a penny in late or surprise fees.

For more iOS 18 coverage, see our launch coverage detailing everything new for iPhone here.

