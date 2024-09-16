Widgetsmith updated for iOS 18 with aesthetic new ‘Actions’ system

Widgetsmith, everyone’s favorite aesthetic app, is getting a big update today to take advantage of iOS 18. As detailed in a blog post, Widgetsmith 7 “takes device customization to all-new levels.” The update focuses on new customizable Actions that can be added to the Control Center, Lock Screen, and Home Screen.

Customization is one of the big themes of iOS 18, ranging from new Home Screen options to a completely revamped Control Center design. Widgetsmith taps into all of that with this new system of Actions. These widgets allow you to “quickly launch an app, run a Shortcut, make a call, send a text, or play music.”

In addition to customizing the function of each Action, you can also customize the design. In Control Center, you can customize the text and icon of Action Widgets. They can also be added to your iPhone’s Lock Screen or your Home Screen:

Two of your favorite actions can be promoted and placed on the Lock screen, replacing the built-in Flashlight and Camera options if you wish When added to your Home screen, Action Widgets make it easy to change the look of your device. Select from a large library of built-in icons, choose one of Widgetsmith’s own Icon Packs, or import a pack of icons to fully customize the look and feel of your Home screen. The text-only Action Widget is perfect for creating an ultra-minimalistic aesthetic.

iOS 18 also lets you hide the app names that traditionally appear underneath Home Screen widgets. This means you can now completely overhaul your iPhone’s Home Screen with widgets from Widgetsmith, and you won’t see any branding whatsoever.

The latest version of Widgetsmith is available on the App Store. As usual, Widgetsmith is an excellent example of how to take advantage of all of the new platform features introduced with iOS 18.