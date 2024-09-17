iOS 18 Apple Music helps you discover new music with the personalized New tab

Apple Music takes a significant-if-subtle step forward in iOS 18, with the New tab. ‘New’ is more than just a new name for the previous ‘Browse’ tab.

Each user will see a different curated collection of music in the New tab, based on their personal listening preferences …

The New tab includes sections like Latest Songs, New Releases, and Updated Playlists. All of these sections will now be curated based on the individual’s music tastes, rather than everyone seeing the same page of content.

As explained by David Emery on Threads, Apple Music human editors are still involved. Editors choose the items that can be featured across all genres. The system then algorithmically presents the items that are considered most relevant to you, resulting in a personalized experience. This approach makes for a clever combination of human editorial and an algorithmic recommendation engine.

The New tab is the latest move that Apple Music has made to help make the app feel more personalized to each individual user. Combined with recent additions like new mood stations, the service is feeling more alive than ever.