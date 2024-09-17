Snap charges $99/month to develop for its new AR Spectacles and Snap OS

Today alongside big updates to the Snapchat app, Snap unveiled its newest AR Spectacles and launched the Snap OS software platform. These product announcements sought to excite the development community. Joining Snap’s developer program is going to cost you though: $99 per month, with a 1-year commitment. Did we mention that’s the only way to get the new Spectacles?

Trying new Spectacles requires pricey developer account

The new Snap Spectacles are the fifth-generation model, but you can’t order them as a consumer. They are only available for members of the Spectacles Developer Program.

The cost to join: $99/month, with a 1-year commitment required.

So you’re on the hook for $1,188 for the privilege of developing for the new Snap OS platform and trying the latest Spectacles. It’s not exactly a compelling offer.

I say ‘trying’ because your developer program membership only entitles you to a leased pair of Spectacles. For making the $1,188 commitment, you’ll receive a pair of Spectacles to try out while you’re still paying your monthly dues.

Ultimately, Snap still owns the hardware. There’s currently no way for anyone—developer or not—to outright purchase a pair of the fifth-generation Spectacles.

That will presumably change at some point, but perhaps that’s pending Snap building momentum with developers.

Snap Spectacles as the anti-VR product

The new Spectacles do look nice. And Snap is positioning them very much as the anti-VR product. A commercial (available here) pokes fun at the notion of wearing a VR headset because it isolates you from the world.

Vision Pro tries to address this problem with its front-facing screen, to mixed success.

But as much as Snap presents Spectacles as a device you’ll use often out in the real world, their ‘up to 45 minutes’ of battery life makes that unlikely.

In any case, asking for such a hefty financial commitment to develop for an unproven platform seems…risky. We’ll see how much fortune the company finds.

Are you interested in the new Spectacles or joining Snap’s developer program? Let us know in the comments.