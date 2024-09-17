 Skip to main content

iOS 18.1 brings spatial photo capture to iPhone 15 Pro

Avatar for Chance Miller  | Sep 17 2024 - 1:23 pm PT
2 Comments

Today’s release of iOS 18.1 beta 4 makes the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max camera even better, with support for capturing spatial photos. Apple announced spatial photo capture for the iPhone 16 lineup last week, but the feature is also coming to last year’s flagships.

iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max have supported recording spatial video since their release last year. With iOS 18.1, however, users will find a dedicated “Spatial” option in the Camera app to easily toggle between capturing spatial videos and spatial photos. Apple explains:

Record spatial photos and videos with remarkable depth for viewing in the Photos app on Apple Vision Pro. For best results, keep iPhone in landscape orientation and stable while recording. Video is recorded at 30 fps at 1080p. A minute of spatial video is approximately 130 MB. A spatial photo is approximately 5 MB.

Spatial photos and spatial videos can then be viewed on Apple Vision Pro. Notably, visionOS 2 was released this week and allows users to create spatial photos directly from any image in their library.

iOS 18.1 is currently available in developer beta. During its iPhone 16 event last week, Apple confirmed that iOS 18.1 and the first Apple Intelligence features will debut in October

Guides

iPhone 15 Pro

iPhone 15 Pro
Apple Vision Pro

Apple Vision Pro
iOS 18.1

