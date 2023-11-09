iOS 17.2 beta 2 enables Vision Pro spatial video capture on iPhone 15 Pro

Alongside other camera updates with the iPhone 15 Pro, Apple also announced in September that the device will be able to capture spatial video for Vision Pro. That feature is now live with today’s release of iOS 17.2 beta 2.

In the Settings app, there’s a new toggle for “Spatial Video for Apple Vision Pro.” Apple explains that video is recorded in 1080p at 30 frames per second:

Record spatial video with remarkable depth for viewing in the Photos app on Apple Vision Pro. For best results, keep iPhone in landscape orientation and stable while recording. Video is recorded at 30 fps at 1080p. A minute of spatial video is approximately 130 MB.

When you enable the toggle, you’ll see a new “Spatial” option in the Camera app’s “Video” interface. A Vision Pro-style icon in the bottom-left corner depicts the option. The change was first spotted by iSoftware Updates on Twitter.

When Vision Pro is released in “early 2024,” you can watch these spatial videos via the AR/VR headset. You’ll also be able to capture spatial video using Vision Pro itself once you have the headset next year.

“Users will be able to capture precious moments in three dimensions and relive those memories with incredible depth on Apple Vision Pro,” Apple says. “Every spatial photo and video transports users back to a moment in time, like a celebration with friends or a special family gathering.”

Currently, you can capture spatial video using the iPhone 15 Pro, but there’s no way to view the “spatial” aspect. When you replay the video via the Photos app, it looks like a standard 1080p video shot on iPhone. The idea, however, is that you can start capturing spatial video today and have a library of content to catch when Vision Pro is released.

When I had the chance to try Vision Pro at WWDC, watching spatial videos was one of the highlights of the demo. Read more in more full hands-on from June.

