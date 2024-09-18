AirPods Pro 3 will be a must-buy, but there’s truly no rush Apple

Normally, if an Apple product is two years old, you probably want to avoid buying it. But AirPods Pro 2 are a huge exception to that rule. Their successor, the expected AirPods Pro 3, are likely coming next year. Yet it’s hard to recommend a device more highly than the AirPods Pro 2—even two years after launch. Here’s why there’s no rush for Apple to ship AirPods Pro 3.

The rare product that gets better with no upcharge

Last week during Apple’s ‘It’s Glowtime’ event, the company surprised most of us by announcing it had updates ready for its entire AirPods lineup.

The USB-C AirPods Max are a sore spot for me, but one very positive surprise was the AirPods Pro news.

Rumors indicated there would be no AirPods Pro 3 until next year. Apple nonetheless had some big AirPods Pro announcements to make.

AirPods Pro 2 are getting a variety of new features this fall, including:

Hearing Test, with a standard clinical approach to testing for hearing loss

Media Assist, a new custom hearing profile powered by the data from your test

Hearing Protection, which guards against loud environmental noise

and finally, full over-the-counter Hearing Aid support

These updates are huge. Their health implications have the potential to make a major impact on users’ lives. And not just those who experience severe hearing loss.

What’s remarkable though is that AirPods Pro 2 also just gained several other iOS 18 features, like support for Voice Isolation on calls, non-verbal head gestures to interact with Siri, and more.

And last year AirPods Pro 2 users gained Adaptive Audio, Conversation Awareness, improved Automatic Switching, and more.

All of this for a two-year-old device.

Apple releases new features for two-year-old iPhones, iPads, Macs, and Apple Watch models. But the company also always has new hardware to sell. You could argue that iOS 18’s most important job is to sell the iPhone 16.

But Apple’s including all of these new capabilities with no upsell.

Why AirPods Pro 3 can take their time releasing

I use my AirPods Pro 2 for hours every day. I will, undoubtedly, buy AirPods Pro 3 as soon as they release.

But unlike my other Apple products, I feel no need for new AirPods Pro.

There aren’t any missing features or issues I encounter that make me want a new product.

If I were to accidentally lose or break my AirPods Pro 2, I would happily buy a new set (especially at the current $189 price). That’s not true for any other two-year-old product.

AirPods Pro 3 will reportedly have a new design and chip, and noise canceling upgrades. I’m on board for all of that.

But if it takes another year or two, or even three, for AirPods Pro 3 to debut? I won’t mind the wait. There’s truly no rush, Apple.

AirPods Pro 2 are currently available for $189, down from their normal $249 price.

How do you feel about AirPods Pro 2? Do you think Apple needs to ship AirPods Pro 3 any time soon? Let us know in the comments.

