Apple releases new firmware version for AirPods Pro 2 and AirPods 4

AirPods Pro 2

Apple is rolling out another firmware update today for AirPods Pro 2 users today. Today’s update comes just under a week after Apple released new AirPods Pro firmware for iOS 18, with new features like Voice Isolation, Personalized Volume improvements, and more.

Apple is also rolling out a new firmware version for the new AirPods 4, version 7A304.

Today’s firmware for AirPods Pro 2 is available for both the Lightning and USB-C versions. The firmware version has increased from 7A294 to 7A302. Apple hasn’t published any release notes for today’s update yet, but it likely focuses on bug fixes and performance improvements.

Last week’s update was significant with multiple new features and changes for AirPods Pro users. Along with iOS 18, AirPods Pro 2 added a new Voice Isolation feature, head gestures for Siri interactions, improved latency performance while gaming, and more.

Here’s a rundown of the current firmware versions of each of Apple’s AirPods models: 

How to check your AirPods firmware version

To check your AirPods firmware version:

  • Open the Settings app on your iPhone
  • Navigate to the “Bluetooth” menu
  • Find your AirPods in the list of devices
  • Tap the “i” next to them
  • Look at the “Firmware Version” number

Updating your AirPods firmware 

As you probably know by now, it is not possible to manually update your AirPods to new firmware versions. Instead, here’s what Apple says: 

Firmware updates are delivered automatically while your AirPods are charging and in Bluetooth range of your iPhone, iPad, or Mac that’s connected to Wi-Fi. You can also use your iPhone, iPad, or Mac to check that your AirPods have the latest version.

You can find the full details on AirPods firmware updates on Apple’s website.

