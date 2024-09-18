Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from 9to5Mac. 9to5Mac Daily is available on iTunes and Apple’s Podcasts app, Stitcher, TuneIn, Google Play, or through our dedicated RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.

Sponsored by Torras: your iPhone experience with the TORRAS Ostand 360° Spin Case and the new Ostand 360. Protect your device, enhance your productivity, and enjoy unmatched convenience and style. Get yours today and experience the next level of phone protection and functionality.

New episodes of 9to5Mac Daily are recorded every weekday. Subscribe to our podcast in Apple Podcast or your favorite podcast player to guarantee new episodes are delivered as soon as they’re available.

Stories discussed in this episode:

Listen & Subscribe:

Subscribe to support Chance directly with 9to5Mac Daily Plus and unlock:

Ad-free versions of every episode

Bonus content

Catch up on 9to5Mac Daily episodes!

Don’t miss out on our other daily podcasts:

Share your thoughts!

Drop us a line at happyhour@9to5mac.com. You can also rate us in Apple Podcasts or recommend us in Overcast to help more people discover the show.