Joining a host of ongoing exclusive offers we have for 9to5 readers on new iPhone 16 cases from SANDMARC, Burton Goods, and the Arc Bumper Cases, among others, today it’s all about Apple Watch Ultra 2, iMac, and huge savings on iPad Pro. Alongside $50 price drops on the new black model, Amazon has now knocked $110 off the Natural Titanium Apple Watch Ultra 2 once again. That deals joins a $199 price drop on Apple’s latest iMac as well as up to $600 off M2 iPad Pro configurations. And on top of that, we have new lows on Belkin’s latest 15W MagSafe stands, charging gear, and much more. Check it out below.

Apple Watch Ultra 2 in Natural Titanium now back down at $689 shipped ($110 off)

After quickly jumping back up in price, Amazon has now brought back its $110 price drops on a number of the Natural Titanium Apple Watch Ultra 2 configurations.

You can now score the regularly $799 flagship Apple wearable down at $689 shipped and that deal spans just about every single band configuration out there today. This is $110 off the going rate, $10 under the July Prime Day and subsequent price drops, as well as being the lowest price we can find anywhere on a brand new Apple Watch Ultra 2.

Amazon just dropped the black Apple Watch Ultra 2 to $780 just so you don’t pre-order anywhere else

Just after we saw Amazon get aggressive with Apple Watch Series 10, effectively undercutting every other retailer, even if just by $9 or so, it is now doing the same thing on the new black Apple Watch Ultra 2. While these certainly aren’t massive price drops by any means, that’s for sure, we are talking about one of the hottest new tech products on the block from a brand that basically does not offer pre-order deals the way its direct competition does. Amazon now has the black Apple Watch Ultra 2 with the Black Trail Loop or the Dark Green Alpine Loop sitting at $779.99 shipped. That’s only $19 off the regular price, but if you don’t have any gear to trade in against it or a paid Best Buy Plus/Total membership, this is indeed the lowest price you’ll find. And again, you might as well keep some money in your pocket to take your new watch out for lunch when it delivers.

New black Apple Watch Ultra 2 at $499 with Series 9 trade + $50 off for Best Buy members

Amazon really wants your Apple Watch Series 10 pre-order, it just dropped the 42mm to $387 and the 46mm to $420

Apple’s latest 24-inch iMac returns to $1,100 at Amazon today with $199 in savings

Amazon has now brought back its all-time low pricing on Apple’s latest 24-inch M3 iMac at $1,099.99 shipped in the blue, silver, and pink colorways. Be sure to clip the on-page coupon in order to redeem the lowest possible price. You’re looking at a regularly $1,299 all-in-one desktop computer – the nicest looking one out there if you ask me – seeing a solid $199 price drop. This lands at $50 under the pricing we tracked at the tail end of July and comes within $1 of the Amazon all-time low.

Belkin’s new versatile Qi2 15W MagSafe 3-in-1 Foldable Charger drops to $85 low today

We featured a solid deal on the brand’s flat charging pad this morning and now we are looking at the travel-ready foldable model. Amazon is now offering Belkin’s new BoostCharge Qi2 15W MagSafe 3-in-1 Foldable Charger down at $84.99 shipped after you clip the on-page coupon. This deal is on the black model – the white is down at $89.99. Regularly $100, this one debuted a few months ago as one of the brand’s latest foldable options just before it debuted the $120 Apple MagSafe Duo-like, ultra-compact 2-in-1 model at IFA. Today’s deal is the lowest price we have tracked on this one yet.

New low hits Belkin’s 15W BoostCharge Pro Qi2 3-in-1 MagSafe Wireless Charging Pad at $93

Amazon is now offering the best price yet on the 2024 Belkin BoostCharge Pro Qi2 3-in-1 MagSafe Wireless Charging Pad at $93.49 shipped. Be sure to clip the on-page coupon – this deal is only live on the black model. First landing not 3 months ago on Amazon, this is Belkin’s latest flat 3-in-1 charger complete with Qi2 15W MagSafe charging and a removable USB-C Apple Watch fast charger. Regularly $130, today’s deal undercuts our previous mention by roughly $12 to deliver the lowest price we have tracked on this model.

While Apple has now introduced its new 25W MagSafe charging cable starting from $39 – the only model on the market that can charge iPhone 16 models at the max power, we are yet to see anything north of 15W in the all-in-one charger space.

It is also worth nothing that only Apple’s new 16 series handsets can handle the 25W, anything previous to that maxes out at 15W when it comes to wireless MagSafe charging – complete details on this can be found in our feature piece right here.

Not looking to spend M4 money? The prev-gen 11-inch iPad Pro is now $600 off at Amazon

There’s nothing quite like a brand new M4 iPad Pro, but there are some massive price drops live on the previous-generation models right now too. Amazon is now offering the 2TB M2 iPad Pro in the 11-inch configuration down at $1,299 shipped. You’re looking at a regularly $1,899 upgraded iPad Pro here that is now selling at $600 under the regular list price and coming in at $100 under our previous mention.

Official Apple iPhone 16 silicone and clear cases with the Camera Control now 15% off at Amazon from $42

You’ll find all four of the Apple iPhone 16 Clear Cases with MagSafe and Camera Control marked down to $41.99 shipped on this special landing page.

And here are some quick links to the Apple Silicone iPhone 16, Plus, Pro, and Pro Max models seeing the early price drop right now:

More of today’s best iPhone, iPad, and Mac accessories:

Apple’s latest 15-inch M3 MacBook Air with 16GB of RAM now up to $300 off, more from $1,199

If you missed out on some of the back to school offers we featured last month’s on Apple’s latest M3 MacBook Air, we have some spotted notable price drops to get you back in the game. Firstly, Amazon has now taken $200 off the 13-inch models with 16GB of RAM and $150 or more off the 15-inch models with the same 16GB of RAM upgrade. However, with some notable coupon offers, Adorama has the deals on the 15-inch model beat, and by quite a bit with up to $300 in savings to deliver some of the lowest prices we have tracked yet on both the M3 and previous-gen M2 models. Head below for a closer look.

Over at Adorama you’ll find the 15-inch M3 MacBook Air in Midnight and with the 16GB of RAM upgrade selling for $1,399 shipped when you apply code APINSIDER at checkout. Already marked down from the regularly $1,699 to $1,499 on the listing page, it will drop another $100 at checkout using this code to offer up $300 in savings. This configuration is selling for $1,449 at Amazon right now.

The only way to score a 15-inch MacBook Air with M3 and 16GB of RAM right now is to go with 256GB model at B&H for $1,349 shipped.

AirPods Pro 2 with 2x better ANC than AirPods 4, hearing health features, and Siri nod commands now $190 (Reg. $249)

While we tend to hold off on featuring Apple’s AirPods Pro 2 until they fall down into the $180 range, with the series of new features just announced for the flagship earbuds, today’s deal at $189.99 shipped via Amazon is worth a mention. Regularly $249, the AirPods Pro 2 remain atop the Apple wireless buds lineup and now sit alongside the new AirPods 4 – $129 for basic set or $179 with ANC. Today’s deal lands AirPods Pro 2 at $59 off and just $10 above the higher-end AirPods 4 – the pro set offers 2x better noise cancellation than new AirPods 4.

AirPods Pro 2 are receiving four major new features this year in the form of new active Hearing Protection that is meant to prevent exposure to loud environmental noise while “preserving the sound signature of what they’re listening to.” You’ll find an all-new multiband high dynamic range algorithm that ensures loud sound at concerts remains natural and vibrant while helping to protect your hearing, joined by the new Hearing Test action, Hearing Aid support, and Media Assist.

AirPods Pro 2 unlock the world’s first all-in-one hearing health experience

A complete rundown of all of this is waiting for you right here.

Here’s an exclusive deal on SANDMARC’s gorgeous new leather iPhone 16 cases from $40

***Note: Remember to use code 9TO5TOYS at checkout to knock 10% off the prices listed below.

Minimal Leather iPhone 16 Pro Case $45

Minimal Leather iPhone 16 Pro Max Case $45

Pro Leather Case iPhone 16 Pro $50

Pro Leather Case iPhone 16 Pro Max $50

SANDMARC debuts new titanium band to match new black Apple Watch Ultra 2 – exclusive deal for 9to5 readers

Arc’s metal iPhone 16 bumper cases are now live, here’s an exclusive deal for 9to5 readers

***Note: The prices below will automatically drop in the cart if you follow the links in this post.

Burton Goods’ new leather iPhone 16 cases and MagSafe wallets debut with 15% launch deal

Update: Here’s some exclusive all-time low deals on Burton Goods’ leather iPhone 16 cases and wallets

The new Burton Goods iPhone 16 gear has arrived and everything drops 15% in the cart during the pre-order phase.

Watch 9to5Toys on YouTube:

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Moza Vision GS review: The premium sim racing wheel with a rotating touch screen [Video]

Review: Next Level Racing’s $300 Formula Lite Pro living room-friendly racing cockpit [Video]

Review: Beyerdynamic MMX 300 Pro goes back to the basics and I love it [Video]

NZXT H7 Flow review: New PSU placement gives cool GPU temps [Video]

Are Wireless earbuds any good for gaming? ASUS Cetra Speednova review [Video]

The $400 Moza R3 for Xbox is finally available! But should you buy it? [Video]

Is the Turtle Beach Burst II Air a 47g bargain gaming mouse at just $99?