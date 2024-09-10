 Skip to main content

AirPods Pro offer 2x better noise cancellation than new AirPods 4

Avatar for Chance Miller  | Sep 10 2024 - 11:56 am PT
5 Comments
Apple AirPods 4

Apple unveiled its all-new AirPods 4 lineup yesterday, including the introduction of a new version with Active Noise Cancellation. If you’ve been considering switching from AirPods Pro to AirPods 4, however, there’s a key difference to keep in mind: AirPods Pro still offer much better noise cancellation.

On its website, Apple says that AirPods Pro 2 offer “up to 2x more Active Noise Cancellation compared with AirPods Pro (1st generation) and AirPods 4 with Active Noise Cancellation.”

The key difference between AirPods Pro and AirPods 4 is the design. The AirPods Pro feature an in-ear design, while the AirPods 4 feature an “open-ear design” that rests on the inside of your ear. Here’s how Apple says are AirPods 4 offer ANC despite that open-ear design:

For the first time, AirPods 4 bring ANC to an open-ear design with an additional model. With upgraded microphones, the power of the H2 chip, and advanced computational audio, AirPods 4 with ANC help to reduce environmental noise like airplane engines, city traffic, and more.

Working across hardware and software to deliver the most natural listening experience, AirPods 4 with ANC also introduce intelligent features like Transparency mode to keep users aware of their environment; Adaptive Audio, which dynamically blends Transparency mode and ANC based on the conditions of a user’s environment; and Conversation Awareness, which lowers the user’s media volume when they start speaking to someone nearby.

Some people, however, don’t like the in-ear design of AirPods Pro, but have been using them anyways to take advantage of noise cancellation. The launch of AirPods 4 with Active Noise Cancellation give those people another option, even if ANC performance isn’t as good as AirPods Pro.

AirPods 4 and AirPods Pro with Active Noise Cancellation are available to pre-order now at $129 and $179, with the first orders arriving on September 20.

