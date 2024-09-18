 Skip to main content

Here’s what’s new with the revamped Settings app in iOS 18

Avatar for Michael Potuck  | Sep 18 2024 - 1:25 pm PT
iPhone Settings has become busier and busier over the years and iOS 18 looks to solve that with a redesign. It keeps the main attributes of the historical UI, but the new Settings in iOS 18 offers a reorganized and simplified experience with improved search.

The main Settings screen in iOS 18 still features your account at the top followed by top-used features like Airplane Mode, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and Personal Hotspot. But now with iOS 18 is the addition of Battery to the top section.

The second section of settings in iOS 17 and earlier has been moved down with the second collection in iOS 18. That consists of General, Accessibility, Action Button, Camera, Control Center, Display & Brightness, Siri, Wallpaper, and more.

Below Notifications, Sounds & Haptics, Focus, and Screen Time is a new security/privacy grouping, followed by the last trio of App Store, Game Center, Wallet & Apple Pay.

One of the biggest ways Apple reorganized and cleaned up iOS 18 Settings is by putting all third-party app settings (and some of its own) at the very bottom under a new “Apps” section.

iOS 18 Settings: Here’s what’s new

Main Settings screen

On an iPhone 15 Pro, the first Settings page is just over 2 pages worth of content – much reduced from iOS 17 and earlier.

iOS 18 Settings app 1

Here’s the new Settings > General and Search layouts. Multiple settings that previously were on the main Settings page have been moved to the General or the Apps sections.

Search features suggestions at the top and feel improved with more accurate/relevant results.

Headers in iOS 18 Settings

Is it done? Could they have possibly? Please tell me they cracked the complex problem of moving the Auto Brightness toggle to Display & Brightness menu instead of being buried under Accessibility.

Another change throughout is large headers in various Settings menus like General, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Cellular, Personal Hotspot, Accessibility, Face ID & Passcode, Siri, Screen Time, and more.

These give more detailed descriptions of what you can do and links with each to learn more.

iOS 18 Settings 3

While there aren’t major UI changes, I’ve found iOS 18 Settings are cleaner and easier to navigate and will hopefully be more friendly for users across the board.

