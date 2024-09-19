Make sure you dive into our roundup of the best iPhone 16 case deals before delivery day tomorrow as well as this collection of our favorite wall chargers to hit that max up to 45W USB-C charging, but for now it’s on to the deals. We have straight $500 cash discounts on the 16-inch M3 Pro MacBook Pro joined by some of the lowest prices yet on Apple’s new mid-range 256GB 11-inch M2 iPad Air starting from $630. From there, we move over to the Apple Pencil Pro back down at $115, a big-time price drop on the OG Apple Watch Ultra at $350 less than the Ultra 2. All of that and much more awaits down below.

M3 Pro MacBook Pro with 18GB of RAM is $500 off right now

The M4 machines are inbound shortly, but Amazon is once again looking to clear out the current-generation MacBook Pro machines with a serious discount ahead of time. You’ll once again find the 16-inch M3 Pro MacBook Pro with 18GB of RAM down at $1,999 shipped. That’s a straight up $500 off the regular $2,400 sticker price and the lowest we can find in brand new condition. This deal is on par with what we saw during the back to school sales in late August and lands as one of the lowest we have seen all-time.

For comparison’s sake, the more affordable 14-inch M3 Pro MacBook Pro with 18GB of RAM is selling for $1,649 shipped, or $350 off the regular $1,999 list price right now – we have seen this one as low as $1.499 over the couple months.

Apple’s new mid-range 256GB 11-inch M2 iPad Air drops back to one of its best prices at $630

Deals on Apple’s more affordable M2 iPad Air have been far less frequent and steep as those on the M4 iPad, but we have spotted a chance at Amazon today for folks to get in without spending full price on a mid-tier 11-inch model. You can now score the 11-inch 256GB M2 iPad Air down at $629.99 shipped in a couple different colorways. Be sure to clip the on-page coupon. This is a regular $699 configuration that is still fetching as much from Best Buy. Today’s deal lands to match our previous mention for the lowest price we can find anywhere for a 256GB M2 iPad Air.

Apple Pencil Pro with Find My now live down at $115 once again via Amazon

Update: After quickly going out of stock, the Apple Pencil Pro down at $114.99 is now available once again.

We haven’t seen very many price drops on Apple’s new pro-grade Pencil since it debuted alongside the M4 iPad Pro and M2 iPad Air. But today Amazon is offering Apple Pencil Pro down at $114.99 shipped. The regularly $129 top-of-the-line Apple Pencil did fall to $110 for a brief time at Amazon in late July, but today’s deal is otherwise the lowest price we have tracked there since release.

It is still up at full price via Best Buy, for comparison – even the open-box listings there are selling for more right now.

Land the OG Apple Watch Ultra at $350 less than the Ultra 2, now at $449 (Amazon Renewed Premium)

It’s certainly not the sweet new black Ultra 2, nor the latest Natural Titanium, but it looks a whole lot like the latter and you can score the OG Apple Watch Ultra at Amazon for $449 shipped today. This is indeed a refurbished unit, but we are talking about the lowest price we have seen for the Amazon Renewed Premium listings – a much higher quality than its standard refurbs that ship with a 1-year warranty (more details below). Apple didn’t make the jump to Ultra 3 this year, and while there are some features the Ultra 1 doesn’t have, it remains only one-generation back and a drastically lower price with today’s deal…like $350 less.

While you can still score the latest Apple Watch Ultra 2 in Natural Titanium at $110 off right now, not to mention some early deals on the brand new black model, the OG offer we are featuring here today makes for a more than notable option for folks who just don’t care to spend the much higher price tags on the latest model. You’re not going to get the sleep apnea action, but at $350 off (or $240 if you factor in the current deal on the Ultra 2 in Natural Titanium), it is worth highlighting for folks interested.

Apple upgraded iPhone 16 with 45W USB-C power, here are some of our favorite wall chargers from $19

EXCLUSIVE: Atom Studios MagSafe eco leather backplate iPhone 16 cases are 20% off just for 9to5 readers

Official Apple iPhone 16 silicone and clear cases with the Camera Control now 15% off at Amazon from $42

You’ll find all four of the Apple iPhone 16 Clear Cases with MagSafe and Camera Control marked down to $41.99 shipped on this special landing page.

And here are some quick links to the Apple Silicone iPhone 16, Plus, Pro, and Pro Max models seeing the early price drop right now:

More of today’s best iPhone, iPad, and Mac accessories:

AirPods Pro 2 with 2x better ANC than AirPods 4, hearing health features, and Siri nod commands now $190 (Reg. $249)

While we tend to hold off on featuring Apple’s AirPods Pro 2 until they fall down into the $180 range, with the series of new features just announced for the flagship earbuds, today’s deal at $189.99 shipped via Amazon is worth a mention. Regularly $249, the AirPods Pro 2 remain atop the Apple wireless buds lineup and now sit alongside the new AirPods 4 – $129 for basic set or $179 with ANC. Today’s deal lands AirPods Pro 2 at $59 off and just $10 above the higher-end AirPods 4 – the pro set offers 2x better noise cancellation than new AirPods 4.

AirPods Pro 2 are receiving four major new features this year in the form of new active Hearing Protection that is meant to prevent exposure to loud environmental noise while “preserving the sound signature of what they’re listening to.” You’ll find an all-new multiband high dynamic range algorithm that ensures loud sound at concerts remains natural and vibrant while helping to protect your hearing, joined by the new Hearing Test action, Hearing Aid support, and Media Assist.

AirPods Pro 2 unlock the world’s first all-in-one hearing health experience

A complete rundown of all of this is waiting for you right here.

Here’s an exclusive deal on SANDMARC’s gorgeous new leather iPhone 16 cases from $40

***Note: Remember to use code 9TO5TOYS at checkout to knock 10% off the prices listed below.

Minimal Leather iPhone 16 Pro Case $45

Minimal Leather iPhone 16 Pro Max Case $45

Pro Leather Case iPhone 16 Pro $50

Pro Leather Case iPhone 16 Pro Max $50

SANDMARC debuts new titanium band to match new black Apple Watch Ultra 2 – exclusive deal for 9to5 readers

Arc’s metal iPhone 16 bumper cases are now live, here’s an exclusive deal for 9to5 readers

***Note: The prices below will automatically drop in the cart if you follow the links in this post.

Burton Goods’ new leather iPhone 16 cases and MagSafe wallets debut with 15% launch deal

Update: Here’s some exclusive all-time low deals on Burton Goods’ leather iPhone 16 cases and wallets

The new Burton Goods iPhone 16 gear has arrived and everything drops 15% in the cart during the pre-order phase.

Apple Watch Ultra 2 in Natural Titanium now back down at $689 shipped ($110 off)

After quickly jumping back up in price, Amazon has now brought back its $110 price drops on a number of the Natural Titanium Apple Watch Ultra 2 configurations.

You can now score the regularly $799 flagship Apple wearable down at $689 shipped and that deal spans just about every single band configuration out there today. This is $110 off the going rate, $10 under the July Prime Day and subsequent price drops, as well as being the lowest price we can find anywhere on a brand new Apple Watch Ultra 2.

Amazon just dropped the black Apple Watch Ultra 2 to $780 just so you don’t pre-order anywhere else

Just after we saw Amazon get aggressive with Apple Watch Series 10, effectively undercutting every other retailer, even if just by $9 or so, it is now doing the same thing on the new black Apple Watch Ultra 2. While these certainly aren’t massive price drops by any means, that’s for sure, we are talking about one of the hottest new tech products on the block from a brand that basically does not offer pre-order deals the way its direct competition does. Amazon now has the black Apple Watch Ultra 2 with the Black Trail Loop or the Dark Green Alpine Loop sitting at $779.99 shipped. That’s only $19 off the regular price, but if you don’t have any gear to trade in against it or a paid Best Buy Plus/Total membership, this is indeed the lowest price you’ll find. And again, you might as well keep some money in your pocket to take your new watch out for lunch when it delivers.

New black Apple Watch Ultra 2 at $499 with Series 9 trade + $50 off for Best Buy members

Amazon really wants your Apple Watch Series 10 pre-order, it just dropped the 42mm to $387 and the 46mm to $420

