Happy iPhone 16 delivery day folks! While we have some notable iPad discounts and more, today we are highlighting all of the iPhone 16 accessory deals and price drops we have either secured for 9to5 readers or are tracking for delivery today. There are plenty of them down below, but one of the highlights has to be the special promo code we have on the new Nomad cases (for today only) alongside offers from Spigen, Arc, and more. You’ll also find a nice drop on the most affordable M2 iPad Air as well as an up to $385 discount on M4 iPad Pro, among others waiting down below.

Here’s an exclusive discount on all Nomad iPhone 16 cases for 9to5 readers, plus prev-gen models from $9 (Today only)

It wasn’t easy, but we have managed to secure 9to5 readers an exclusive delivery day deal on the beloved Nomad iPhone 16 cases. The brand is a favorite around here among both staffers and readers, and for good reason, but it’s also not one that goes on sale very often – almost never on its brand new gear, in fact. Starting right now, for 24-hours only (or until the clock strikes midnight on the west coast), 9to5 readers can knock 10% off all of the Nomad iPhone 16 cases using code 9to510 at checkout. That might not seem like much, but Nomad gear going on sale this soon after it is made available to order is nearly unheard of. And on top of that, the code works on all of the previous-generation iPhone cases it offers too – this yields prices as low as just $9.

EXCLUSIVE: Atom Studios MagSafe eco leather backplate iPhone 16 cases are 20% off just for 9to5 readers

EXCLUSIVE: Here’s an exclusive deal on SANDMARC’s gorgeous new leather iPhone 16 cases from $40

EXCLUSIVE: SANDMARC debuts new titanium band to match new black Apple Watch Ultra 2 – exclusive deal for 9to5 readers

EXCLUSIVE: Arc’s metal iPhone 16 bumper cases are now live, here’s a deal just for 9to5 readers

EXCLUSIVE: Burton Goods’ new leather iPhone 16 cases and MagSafe wallets 20% off

EXCLUSIVE: Laser anything you want into Alto’s new natural wood iPhone 16 cases

New iPhone 16 cases from Spigen now start from under $16 with delivery day deals

Most affordable M2 iPad Air drops back down to $530 Amazon low today

Just after seeing a solid deal on 13-inch 256GB model, Friday is marking the return of one of the lowest prices we have tracked on the most affordable model in the M2 iPad Air lineup with select colors down at $529.99 shipped on Amazon. Still up at the full $599 at Best Buy where its paid members can drop the price price to $570, today’s Amazon deal yields the lowest price of entry we can find anywhere on Apple’s new M2 iPad Air lineup.

Apple 13-inch 2TB M4 iPad Pro Wi-Fi + Cell with nano glass now $385 off once again

Update: This deal is now live once again, while the standard glass model has dropped to $2,299 – $200 off the regular $2,499 for folks not intersted in the nano-texture. Details below in the original post.

You can still score a $100 price drop on the most affordable M4 iPad Pro and we are now tracking a deep deal on the high-end model. Amazon is offering the 13-inch 2TB M4 iPad Pro with the nano-texture glass upgrade and the cellular connectivity down at $2,214 shipped. This is a regularly $2,599 machine that is now seeing a deep $385 price drop to match the lowest price we have tracked yet. Today’s deal is on the Space Black model and delivers the largest cash discount we have tracked on any of the new M4 iPad Pro machines.

Apple upgraded iPhone 16 with 45W USB-C power, here are some of our favorite wall chargers from $19

Official Apple iPhone 16 silicone and clear cases with the Camera Control now 15% off at Amazon from $42

You’ll find all four of the Apple iPhone 16 Clear Cases with MagSafe and Camera Control marked down to $41.99 shipped on this special landing page.

And here are some quick links to the Apple Silicone iPhone 16, Plus, Pro, and Pro Max models seeing the early price drop right now:

More of today’s best iPhone, iPad, and Mac accessories:

M3 Pro MacBook Pro with 18GB of RAM is $500 off right now

The M4 machines are inbound shortly, but Amazon is once again looking to clear out the current-generation MacBook Pro machines with a serious discount ahead of time. You’ll once again find the 16-inch M3 Pro MacBook Pro with 18GB of RAM down at $1,999 shipped. That’s a straight up $500 off the regular $2,400 sticker price and the lowest we can find in brand new condition. This deal is on par with what we saw during the back to school sales in late August and lands as one of the lowest we have seen all-time.

For comparison’s sake, the more affordable 14-inch M3 Pro MacBook Pro with 18GB of RAM is selling for $1,649 shipped, or $350 off the regular $1,999 list price right now – we have seen this one as low as $1.499 over the couple months.

AirPods Pro 2 with 2x better ANC than AirPods 4, hearing health features, and Siri nod commands now $190 (Reg. $249)

While we tend to hold off on featuring Apple’s AirPods Pro 2 until they fall down into the $180 range, with the series of new features just announced for the flagship earbuds, today’s deal at $189.99 shipped via Amazon is worth a mention. Regularly $249, the AirPods Pro 2 remain atop the Apple wireless buds lineup and now sit alongside the new AirPods 4 – $129 for basic set or $179 with ANC. Today’s deal lands AirPods Pro 2 at $59 off and just $10 above the higher-end AirPods 4 – the pro set offers 2x better noise cancellation than new AirPods 4.

AirPods Pro 2 are receiving four major new features this year in the form of new active Hearing Protection that is meant to prevent exposure to loud environmental noise while “preserving the sound signature of what they’re listening to.” You’ll find an all-new multiband high dynamic range algorithm that ensures loud sound at concerts remains natural and vibrant while helping to protect your hearing, joined by the new Hearing Test action, Hearing Aid support, and Media Assist.

AirPods Pro 2 unlock the world’s first all-in-one hearing health experience

A complete rundown of all of this is waiting for you right here.

Apple Watch Ultra 2 in Natural Titanium now back down at $689 shipped ($110 off)

After quickly jumping back up in price, Amazon has now brought back its $110 price drops on a number of the Natural Titanium Apple Watch Ultra 2 configurations.

You can now score the regularly $799 flagship Apple wearable down at $689 shipped and that deal spans just about every single band configuration out there today. This is $110 off the going rate, $10 under the July Prime Day and subsequent price drops, as well as being the lowest price we can find anywhere on a brand new Apple Watch Ultra 2.

Amazon just dropped the black Apple Watch Ultra 2 to $780 just so you don’t pre-order anywhere else

Just after we saw Amazon get aggressive with Apple Watch Series 10, effectively undercutting every other retailer, even if just by $9 or so, it is now doing the same thing on the new black Apple Watch Ultra 2. While these certainly aren’t massive price drops by any means, that’s for sure, we are talking about one of the hottest new tech products on the block from a brand that basically does not offer pre-order deals the way its direct competition does. Amazon now has the black Apple Watch Ultra 2 with the Black Trail Loop or the Dark Green Alpine Loop sitting at $779.99 shipped. That’s only $19 off the regular price, but if you don’t have any gear to trade in against it or a paid Best Buy Plus/Total membership, this is indeed the lowest price you’ll find. And again, you might as well keep some money in your pocket to take your new watch out for lunch when it delivers.

New black Apple Watch Ultra 2 at $499 with Series 9 trade + $50 off for Best Buy members

Amazon really wants your Apple Watch Series 10 pre-order, it just dropped the 42mm to $387 and the 46mm to $420

