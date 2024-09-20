 Skip to main content

HomeKit’s Matter 1.2 update expands support for new devices on Apple’s smart home platform

Avatar for Bradley Chambers  | Sep 20 2024 - 11:00 am PT
With the release of iOS 18, HomeKit now supports Matter 1.2, which brings new opportunities for HomeKit vendors. A perfect example of this is the WELOV Matter P200 Pro. It will now be fully available within HomeKit.

The WELOV P200 Pro features state-of-the-art air purification technology, including advanced filtration systems and real-time air quality monitoring, offering users a comprehensive solution for maintaining optimal air quality.

With the latest updates to Apple’s HomeKit platform, the WELOV Matter P200 Pro integrates with the Apple Home app, enabling effortless control via Siri voice commands and HomeKit scene and automation settings that coordinate with other Apple Home-compatible devices. This integration provides a more efficient and personalized air purification experience, enhancing both health and comfort in any indoor environment.

“Expanding compatibility with Apple Home means more convenience and control for our users.” said Kevin Bright, Communications Director at WELOV. “We are thrilled to align our products with Apple’s ecosystem, giving users an intuitive and fully integrated way to manage their air purification needs.”

I’ve had the WELOV P200 Pro for the past few months, and it’s a fantastic air purifier. Getting access to control it via HomeKit through Matter 1.2 will make it an even better product going forward. Apple’s commitment to the Matter standard is leading to more products becoming compatible with HomeKit, and I believe that Matter 1.2 will be a critical release for HomeKit product capability. I am really looking forward to seeing what new HomeKit products come on the market in the next 12 months with Matter 1.2

You can buy the WELOV Matter P200 Pro from Amazon.

Bradley Chambers

