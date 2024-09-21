Apple @ Work: It’s time for Apple to add cellular to the Mac

Apple @ Work is exclusively brought to you by Mosyle, the only Apple Unified Platform. Mosyle is the only solution that integrates in a single professional-grade platform all the solutions necessary to seamlessly and automatically deploy, manage & protect Apple devices at work. Over 45,000 organizations trust Mosyle to make millions of Apple devices work-ready with no effort and at an affordable cost. Request your EXTENDED TRIAL today and understand why Mosyle is everything you need to work with Apple.

I’ve traveled more in the last year than I have in my entire life, and it’s making me yearn for something that Apple has long ignored: cellular enabled Mac laptops. While tethering works fine, it can be cumbersome to reconnect when moving locations. In 2024, as mobile computing becomes increasingly essential, the lack of built-in cellular connectivity feels like an oversight. Here’s why it’s time for Apple to embrace cellular hardware in its macOS devices.

Why it makes sense for Apple: increase hardware margins

Apple’s business model is built around high-margin hardware sales, and adding cellular capabilities to MacBooks would open up new revenue streams. Apple has always used cellular as an up-sell for iPads, and the Mac would be no different. They could easily charge an additional $199 per laptop for cellular support.

Why it makes sense for businesses: streamline and secure remote connectivity

For businesses, especially those with a large remote or mobile workforce, reliable internet access is critical. A MacBook with built-in cellular hardware would provide employees with an instant, secure connection, no matter where they are. This would help companies streamline operations by reducing the need to pay for upgraded hotel Wi-Fi or tethering. It would make it easier for employees to stay connected without relying on potentially insecure public Wi-Fi networks.

Incorporating cellular hardware into MacBooks would also allow IT teams to better manage and monitor connections. Cellular networks are inherently more secure than many public Wi-Fi options, reducing the risk of data breaches or unauthorized access. As companies continue to shift toward hybrid and remote work, having built-in secure connectivity options could be a crucial advantage, ensuring that employees can work efficiently and safely from anywhere without needing a VPN for simple internet access.

Why it makes sense for users: instant access to 5G Ultra Wide Band

For users, particularly those who rely on laptops for work or travel, instant access to 5G Ultra Wideband would be a significant upgrade. The increasing rollout of 5G networks has transformed mobile internet, offering faster speeds, lower latency, and more reliable connections. With a MacBook equipped with cellular hardware, users could tap directly into these 5G networks, enjoying ultra-fast downloads, smooth video calls, and uninterrupted cloud access without needing to connect to a hotspot or Wi-Fi.

Mac hardware has seen a resurgence with Apple Silicon with much faster everything in addition to long lasting batteries, so adding cellular would continue to make the Mac the absolute best enterprise laptop.

Wrap up

The Mac has gone so long without built-in cellular that there has to be specific reason for not including it. For Apple, adding cellular would increase Mac hardware margins. For businesses, it would streamline remote connectivity. For users, it would create a Mac that was always online without tethering. Even for users who are on their home Wi-Fi 99% of the time, it would create an instant backup as well.

