iMessage and FaceTime experiencing ‘performance’ issues, Apple says [U: Fixed]

Avatar for Chance Miller  | Sep 23 2024 - 6:42 am PT
Update: Fixed.

On its System Status webpage this morning, Apple says that iMessage and FaceTime are experiencing ongoing “performance” issues. The problems, however, appear to be relatively minor.

“Users are experiencing a problem with this service. We are investigating and will update the status as more information becomes available,” Apple says about both iMessage and FaceTime.

According to Apple, the FaceTime and iMessage performance issues began around 8:17 a.m. ET/5:17 a.m. PT. No other details are provided on how widespread these problems are or when users can expect a fix to be implemented.

The real-time outage monitoring service Downdetector doesn’t show any meaningful spike in complaints about FaceTime or iMessage. There has also been no influx of complaints on social media. The performance issues affecting iMessage and FaceTime are likely minor, and Apple will fully resolve things soon.

After all, who doesn’t experience some performance issues on a Monday morning?

Are you having any problems with FaceTime or iMessage today? Let us know in the comments.

