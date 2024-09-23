iOS 18.1 adds new selfie option for iPhone 16 Camera Control

Apple has released iOS 18.1 beta 5 for developers and it comes with a new option for the iPhone 16’s Camera Control. Now, you can switch between the rear-facing iPhone 16 cameras and the front-facing selfie camera using Camera Control.

The new option can be found by following these steps:

Open the camera app, lightly press the Camera Control to bring up the menu Lightly press the Camera Control twice and navigate to the “Cameras” menu Swipe all the way to the left and you’ll see a new selfie option

This change joins a long list of other Camera Control options for iPhone 16 users, including the ability to switch cameras, adjust zoom and exposure, control styles and tone, and more.

iOS 18.1 beta 5 is currently available to developer beta testers. A new public beta will likely be released later this week.

