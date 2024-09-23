iOS 18.1 adds new selfie option for iPhone 16 Camera Control

Apple has released iOS 18.1 beta 5 for developers and it comes with a new option for the iPhone 16’s Camera Control. Now, you can switch between the rear-facing iPhone 16 cameras and the front-facing selfie camera using Camera Control.
The new option can be found by following these steps:
- Open the camera app, lightly press the Camera Control to bring up the menu
- Lightly press the Camera Control twice and navigate to the “Cameras” menu
- Swipe all the way to the left and you’ll see a new selfie option
This change joins a long list of other Camera Control options for iPhone 16 users, including the ability to switch cameras, adjust zoom and exposure, control styles and tone, and more.
iOS 18.1 beta 5 is currently available to developer beta testers. A new public beta will likely be released later this week.
