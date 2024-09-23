 Skip to main content

Apple releases iOS 18.1 beta 5 as public launch nears

Avatar for Chance Miller  | Sep 23 2024 - 10:09 am PT
1 Comment
iOS 18.1 beta 5

Apple is rolling out iOS 18.1 beta 5 to developers today, as we inch closer toward a public release in October. iOS 18.1 features the first wave of Apple Intelligence features for iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 16 users.

iOS 18.1 beta 5 comes six days after iOS 18.1 beta 4 was released.

iOS 18.1 beta 5 features build number 24B5055e. The update is available only to developer beta testers right now. Apple released the first iOS 18.1 public beta last week and will likely release the next build later this week.

iOS 18.1 introduces the initial wave of Apple Intelligence features, including Writing Tools for rewriting, proofreading, and summarizing text. The Siri design has been fully revamped and now includes the option to type your queries. The Mail app gains new functionalities such as message summaries, priority sorting, and Smart Reply. Additionally, iOS 18.1 introduces a new Focus mode called Reduce Interruptions, leveraging AI to prioritize notifications that require immediate attention.

Apple has gradually added new Apple Intelligence features throughout the iOS 18.1 beta cycle. iOS 18.1 beta 3, released last month, expanded Notification Summaries to all notifications and added a new Clean Up feature to the Photos app.

During the iPhone 16 event earlier this month, Apple confirmed that iOS 18.1 and the first Apple Intelligence features will debut in October.

Spot any changes in today’s release of iOS 18.1 beta 5 or iPadOS 18.1 beta 5? Let us know in the comments below, on Twitter @9to5Mac, and on Threads @9to5Mac. Stay tuned for our full hands-on coverage with the new releases right here at 9to5Mac today and throughout the rest of the week.

