4K eufyCam S3 Pro arrives w/ HomeKit Secure Video, solar power, night vision ‘bright as day’

Anker has launched its latest premium outdoor security device with the eufyCam S3 Pro. The new camera features a crisp 4K resolution, HomeKit and HomeKit Secure Video support, “nighttime that’s bright as day,” an integrated solar power system, and more.

Anker’s new outdoor camera system boasts a list of impressive specs and capabilities. And it offers the flexibility to go with a wired or wireless setup thanks to a USB-C port and built-in rechargeable battery.

For wireless setups, the built-in battery plus integrated solar (or additional solar) can deliver “forever power.”

And of course, HomeKit and HomeKit Secure Video make this new system enticing for Apple users. However, using it with HomeKit does switch the resolution to 1080p.

Here’s how Anker describes the new S3 Pro:

eufyCam S3 Pro specs and features

4K – 3840 x 2160 resolution (1080p with HomeKit)

135-degree field of view

8x digital zoom

2-way talk audio

Dual mic array with noise reduction

High-quality speaker with 100dB security siren @ 0.1m

IP67 dust and water-resistance

MaxColor Vision tech delivers “nighttime that’s as bright as day”

SolarPlus 2.0 with versatile mounting options – use the built-in panel or add an additional one for “forever power”

Radar-powered + passive infrared (PIR) motion detection reduces false alerts by 99%

No monthly fee when using Apple HomeKit or local storage

Adaptive spotlight for precision focus

Works with HomeKit (and HomeKit Secure Video) as well as Alexa

Price: from $549 (includes 2 cameras and hub)

eufyCam S3 Pro comes in a 2-pack, 3-pack, or 4-pack (all with hub included). You can find the new security system at Amazon, eufy, and more.

You can also buy S3 Pro add-on cameras for $219 each and bundles with 1TB of local storage, or a 1TB storage add-on for $80.