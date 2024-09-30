 Skip to main content

Apple silently removes Beddit apps from iOS App Store

Sep 30 2024
It’s been seven years since Apple acquired Beddit, a platform specializing in sleep monitoring. In 2022, the company began phasing out Beddit products by removing them from retail stores. Now Apple has also removed Beddit apps from the iOS App Store, so users can no longer download them.

Apple descontinues Beddit Sleep Monitor apps

Both apps for managing Beddit 3.0 and 3.5 have now been removed from the App Store, as noted by MacRumors. They can no longer be found in the search and entering the direct link doesn’t work.

In 2018, a year after the acquisition, Apple launched a new Beddit Sleep Monitor 3.5 with minor hardware changes. However, the company was no longer paying much attention to the Beddit brand and was slowly removing features such as cloud synchronization and Android support. In 2022, the products were discontinued – but the app was still functional.

It’s uncertain whether the Beddit apps are still functional after being removed from the App Store.

The Beddit devices were able to measure sleep time, heart rate, breathing, snoring, bedroom temperature, and humidity. Some of these features were later implemented in the Apple Watch. However, some customers still believe that the Apple Watch’s sleep monitoring features are still quite rudimentary compared to dedicated sleep monitors.

Apple Watch, on the other hand, starts at $249 – although you can find the second generation Apple Watch SE for $189 on Amazon.

