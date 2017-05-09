Apple acquires popular Apple Watch & iOS sleep tracking platform Beddit

Apple has acquired popular iOS sleep tracking platform and hardware maker Beddit. While specific details of the acquisition are unclear at this point, Beddit has updated the privacy policy on its website to announce the acquisition and note of a privacy policy change…

Furthermore, the Beddit iOS app was updated today to reflect that change in personal data collection policy that comes as part of the Apple acquisition.

Beddit has been acquired by Apple. Your personal data will be collected, used and disclosed in accordance with the Apple Privacy Policy.

To go alongside its popular iOS and Apple Watch app, Beddit also sells sleep tracking hardware. For instance, the company sells its Beddit 3 Sleep Monitor, which is placed underneath a bed sheet for more accurate sleep tracking. The product is sold via Apple’s online store.

Sleep tracking has been one of the most sought after features for the Apple Watch and Apple’s acquisition of Beddit shows that the company is actively looking into the area. Since the release of Apple Watch, users have turned to third-party platforms such as Beddit to track their sleep, but a first-party tool is long overdue.

With watchOS 4 likely to be unveiled later this year, it’s possible that sleep tracking in some form might be included. Given how Beddit requires a hardware accessory to monitor sleep, however, it would be interesting to see Apple’s approach. It’s possible that the company will forgo Beddit’s Sleep Monitor hardware in favor of an Apple Watch-centric approach. But we’ll have to wait and see.

Have you used Beddit to track your sleep before? Let us know down in the comments.