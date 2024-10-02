 Skip to main content

Latest Microsoft Office for Mac now available without subscription

Avatar for Ben Lovejoy  | Oct 2 2024 - 4:04 am PT
Latest Microsoft Office for Mac now available | Promo image of Office 2024

Two new subscription-free versions of Office for Mac are now available from Microsoft, with Office Home 2024 costing $149.99.

For my money, the standalone versions are by far the best value, letting you buy them once and use them as long as you like, only upgrading if you want the latest features …

If you need or want Microsoft Office, the company very much pushes you toward its Microsoft 365 subscription options, with its homepage not admitting to any alternative. For home users, the recommended option is Microsoft 365 Family at $99.99/year.

But it does quietly offer a one-off purchase option, typically issuing new versions every 2-3 years. This costs less even if you upgrade every time, but there’s no requirement to do so unless you consider any of the new features worth the cost.

Office 2024 for Mac is now available in two versions:

  • Office Home 2024 at $149.99
  • Office Home & Business 2024 at $249.99

The cheaper option gets you Word, Excel, PowerPoint, and OneNote. The Business option includes Outlook, and permits commercial as well as personal use.

The upgrades over Office 2021 for Mac seem rather modest, so personally I’ll be sticking with that.

Experience faster performance when working in Excel, even if you have multiple workbooks open at the same time. Plus, Mac users can now customize swipe left and swipe right gestures in Outlook for Mac with a multi-touch trackpad or magic mouse.

In Excel, access new functions to help you more easily use text and arrays in worksheets. Easily paste pictures directly or use the IMAGE function to add images without changing the formatting. Visualize different datasets with dynamic arrays in charts that will automatically update to capture all data when the arrays recalculate […]

 In PowerPoint, seamlessly embed a live camera feed directly into your slides with cameo, or record your narration, animations, transitions, and inking with recording studio. 

You can buy Office Home 2024 here.

Image: Microsoft

