The Amazon Prime Big Deal Days event is now in full swing! While we have launched our annual hub for the fall event, today’s 9to5Toys Lunch Break will be highlighting some particular standouts. Firstly, we have the return of the best prices ever on the latest Apple AirPods Pro 2 with the USB-C MagSafe case that now sits alongside new all-time lows on M3 MacBook Air configs at up to $375 off, as well as Amazon’s best prices ever on all 256GB and 512GB M4 iPad Pro models at $150 off. As if that wasn’t enough already, the very first deals on Apple’s brand new USB-C AirPods Max, new Beats Solo Buds, and the Beats Pill speaker are also live. But that’s just scraping the surface here. Everything else awaits below.

Apple AirPods Pro 2 with the USB-C MagSafe case just dropped to $169 low for fall Prime Day (Reg. $249)

As part of its Prime Big Deal Days event, Amazon is now offering the latest Apple AirPods Pro 2 with the USB-C MagSafe case down at $168.99 shipped for fall Prime Day! Regularly $249, this is matching the best price we have ever tracked on Amazon at over $20 under our previous mention. Apple;’s beloved AirPods Pro 2 have only dropped this low once before today and now’s your chance to land the lowest price we ever seen on Amazon.

Apple’s M3 MacBook Air back to best prices ever: 8GB $849 or 16GB $1,249 + 15-inch at new all-time low

Amazon is offering Apple’s latest 13-inch M3 MacBook Air back down at the best prices ever. You’ll find the 256GB with 8GB of RAM at $849 shipped and the 16GB model with 512GB of RAM at $1,249 shipped. Both of which are now $250 off, $50 below Amazon (at least for now), and matching the lowest prices we have tracked.

Amazon now offering $150 off all 256GB and 512GB M4 iPad Pro configs for Prime Day, new all-time lows from $849

M4 iPad Pro 11-inch

M4 iPad Pro 13-inch

Apple’s new USB-C AirPods Max in Midnight, purple, and orange drop to $500 all-time low ($49 off)

I, for one, did not expect to see this deal today, but Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days event is ushering in the very first chance to save on on the brand new AirPods Max Wireless Over-Ear Headphones with USB-C at $499.99 shipped. Regularly $549, this set just debuted last month and is now already seeing a solid $49 price drop. This deal price is only live on the new Midnight, purple, and orange colorways. But you will want to keep in mind that the nearly identical original AirPods Max headphones are down at $395 shipped right now – the only difference between the two is the new USB-C port instead of the Lightning on the originals and the fresh paint jobs.

All-new Beats Solo Buds in Transparent Red, Matte black, more hit $50 Amazon all-time low today (Reg. $80)

While we did see a price drop on the Arctic Purple set at Target previously, Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days event is delivering the very first price drops on the new Beats Solo Buds in Transparent Red, Storm Gray, and Matte Black at $49.99 shipped. This is a regularly $80 set of 2024 earbuds that were just release recently seeing a deep 38% price drop to deliver not only the first deal, but also a subsequent Amazon all-time low in the process.

Best fall Prime Day MagSafe stand deal now live – Twelve South HiRise 3 Deluxe now at $106.50 all-time low

We saw a major deal on one of the best official 15W 3-in-1 MagSafe stands for Prime Day this past summer, but the Twelve South HiRise 3 Deluxe is now even more affordable for Prime Big Deal Days. One of our absolute favorite options, the regularly $150 Twelve South HiRise 3 Deluxe has now dropped to $106.49 shipped for the fall Prime Day event at Amazon and on the official Twelve South site. That’s a nearly unheard of 30% in savings, one of the very best deals we have ever tracked on one of the best MagSafe stands out there, and an offer that undercuts the summer Prime Day deal we featured at $125. Needless to say, this is a very good deal and one you don’t want to miss if you have your eye on one of these charging stands.

Eve’s Siri-controlled Flare portable smart orb HomeKit lamp drops to $75 for fall Prime Day

As part of its Prime Big Deal Days event, Amazon has the Eve Flare Portable Smart HomeKit Lamp down at $74.95 shipped. Regularly $100, you’re looking at a 25% price drop and the lowest price we can find. Today’s deal is $5 under the price of most of the price drops we have featured this year and on par with the July Prime Day price we featured a few months back. If you missed out this past summer, October’s Prime Day even tis ushering in another chance to scoop one up at the 2024 low. The Flare, for the most part, real only goes on sale for holiday events like Prime Day and seasonal holidays, and now’s your chance to scoop one of the best Siri-controlled smart lighting solutions out there. Head below for a closer look.

Apple Pencil Pro just hit the $98 Amazon all-time low – the best price we have tracked in brand new condition yet

Amazon has now dropped the new Apple Pencil Pro down to $98 shipped for the very first time. We have seen the regularly $129 pro-grade Apple stylus drop to $110 in new condition at Amazon alongside an open-box listing over at Best Buy at $99, but today’s deal is the very best yet. This is the lowest price we have ever tracked on the new Apple Pencil Pro in brand new condition since its release in May alongside the M4 iPad Pro and the M2 iPad Air.

Price dropped again – Apple’s new 25W MagSafe charger now even lower starting from $34

Update 3: The prices on both models have now dropped even lower once again with the 1-meter model down at $32.78 and the 2m variant for $43.50 shipped.

If you just picked up an iPhone 16, there is only one charger out there that can juice it up at the full 25W, as we detailed previously. Apple unleashed the next-generation of its MagSafe puck-style cable charger just as the iPhone 16 did, and we are now tracking the first deals. These are by no means massive price drops, but if you’re looking to scoop up the fastest MagSafe charger in the game right now for your new iPhone 16, these are the best prices yet. Amazon is offering the 1-meter model down at $37 and the 2m variant for $47 shipped. More details below.

And even more:

Now even lower: New 46mm silver Apple Watch Series 10 hits all-time low at $408, plus cell and titanium deals

It’s not the lowest price we have tracked to date on the brand new 46mm Apple Watch Series 10, but Amazon is now offering the best price we have seen on the silver model. You can now score the new 46mm Apple Watch Series 10 with the silver aluminum case and the sport band down at $412.99 $407.99 shipped. We did see the regularly $429 Apple wearable very quickly dip to $399 on the Jet Black color, but if you have your eye on the silver this is the lowest price yet. All Series 10 models are still up at full price via Best Buy for comparison’s sake.

Amazon gear Prime Big Deals Days sale now live from $18: Echo Buds, Echo Spot, speakers, tablets, Fire TV, more

STILL LIVE: Best prices ever hit Apple’s official iPhone 16 silicone and clear Camera Control MagSafe cases at $30

New black titanium Apple Watch Ultra 2 just dropped to its best price ever from $735 shipped

Amazon just dropped the new black titanium Apple Watch Ultra 2 configuration with the Dark Green Alpine Loop to the best price ever. You can now score this setup at $734.89 shipped, down from the regularly $799 sticker price. This config dropped to $749 over this past weekend and has now fallen even lower to deliver a new Amazon all-time low.

Tested: Hands-on with Arc Pulse – a near perfect metal iPhone 16 bumper case [Exclusive deal]

Tested: OtterBox Lumen iPhone 16 case – a perfect conductive Camera Control button with limited design options

Tested: Burton Goods iPhone 16 Heritage case – American leather at its finest with one flaw

EXCLUSIVE: Arc's metal iPhone 16 bumper cases are now live, here's a deal just for 9to5 readers

EXCLUSIVE: Atom Studios MagSafe eco leather backplate iPhone 16 cases are 20% off just for 9to5 readers

EXCLUSIVE: Here's an exclusive deal on SANDMARC's gorgeous new leather iPhone 16 cases from $40

EXCLUSIVE: SANDMARC debuts new titanium band to match new black Apple Watch Ultra 2 – exclusive deal for 9to5 readers

EXCLUSIVE: Burton Goods' new leather iPhone 16 cases and MagSafe wallets 20% off

EXCLUSIVE: Laser anything you want into Alto's new natural wood iPhone 16 cases

New iPhone 16 cases from Spigen now start from under $16 with delivery day deals

