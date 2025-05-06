A tweet asked for a simple finance app: Two hours later, it existed

Every day, it seems like hundreds of finance-related apps hit the App Store. Some focus on budgeting, others on credit card points, investing, or even trying to do it all. While scrolling through X, I came across a tweet from someone who said they just wanted a finance app that tracked three things: what they spent today, this week, and this month. The idea was so simple, yet so valuable. A few hours later, I saw that developer Steven Zhang had actually built it. In just two hours. Here it is.

Just like the original tweet that went out, this app is staying to true to its minimalistic role. The idea here is to just have a glanceable look at what you’ve spent in the past day, the past week and the past month. I like to think of myself as someone who is on top of their personal finances. I have a ton of different tracking apps that are automated but then as a back up i have a Google Sheet where I manually input all of my money coming in and out, down to the transaction. I do this so I can have a quick access look to make sure my spending is on pace with my budgets. I think this app will replace how I manually keep track of finances.

The name of the game here is simplicity and adding value. The steps are as follows:

When you open the app you are prompted to connect a credit or debit card.

You log in to you card account

the dashboard then populates with your spend data

and done

As you can see above, there are three different values, which are your daily, weekly and monthly spend numbers. You can tap into each one of them and get your individual transactional data which is nice. The only other options you have are in the settings menu. You can decide to enable FaceID, remove your account and change your time period calculations from either rolling or fixed. I personally like it fixed so I know my monthly spend. One huge plus for me is that this app takes into account pending credit cards transactions, which is something a lot of other apps do not!

Final take

(Update as of May 6, 2025) The Big Numbers app is officially available on the App Store as a free download and has already included the widget update.

I have been in contact with the developers, and there are a few things to note here. Firstly, is that right now the app can only track one credit or debit card, but there will be an update where you can add the rest of your cards and accounts to have a holistic view of all your spend. Lastly, there will be an update that turns this into a widget as well, which is what I am most excited for.

I think this is a great idea, an easy way to see what you’ve spent in the current month. Most people are aware of how much money they make in their head, but it’s hard to track how much money you’ve spent in your head. So if you know you make $2000 a month and the Big Numbers app says you have spent $1500, then at a glance you know you saved $500! That alone is enough value for me to have this as a main stay in my finance app collection.

Let me know what you think? Would you use this app? Would you pay for it? Let’s discuss below! Be sure to follow Steven Zhang to get real time progress updates, I for sure will!