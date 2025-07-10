NFL apps coming to CarPlay, starting with these teams

We’re less than 60 days out from the start of the 2025 NFL regular season, and football fans have something new to get ready for kickoff. Many NFL team iPhone apps are coming to Apple CarPlay, starting with three team apps that are already live.

These three NFL teams have iPhone apps that now work with CarPlay:

Each app currently includes team-provided audio content for easily browsing and playing on the road. The app icons are also a great way to show love for your favorite team. Here’s how the first three team icons appear in light mode:

It turns out YinzCam, the Pennsylvania-based app development firm behind each of these apps, unveiled CarPlay support for their client apps last month. In the announcement, the company said it beta tested versions of the Beats and Bills apps privately before shipping support.

“We beta-tested CarPlay with the Buffalo Bills and Chicago Bears. Their early adoption and feedback played a key role in shaping the final experience,” YinzCam shared. “Through real-world driving and usability testing, we were able to fine-tune the product to perform reliably for fans on the move.”

As a Saints fan, I was jazzed to see CarPlay support in the App Store release notes this week. The new helmets are also fire. We’ll take a win anywhere we can get it this season; see the very bottom of the 2025 ESPN Football Power Index for context.

Saints alternate white helmets for the upcoming season: pic.twitter.com/IXESCJm0Lt — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 9, 2025

Anyway, I checked the 29 other NFL team apps for CarPlay support and came up empty handed. However, YinzCam developers 25 out of the 32 NFL team apps, which suggests we could see 22 more NFL team apps add CarPlay support.

The seven NFL team apps that aren’t developed by YinzCam, making CarPlay less certain, are the Atlanta Falcons, Carolina Panthers, Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts, Jacksonville Jaguars, and LA Rams.

Meanwhile, YinzCam is behind lots of other sports club apps including NBA and WNBA teams, NHL, F1, and several other leagues. I haven’t seen CarPlay support from the handful of apps I tried, but it’s possible your favorite team already has support. Drop a comment if you spot any others.

In March, Apple announced a new CarPlay API specifically for sports apps starting with iOS 18.4. However, CarPlay’s “sports mode represents a layout for now playing suited to live-streaming or recorded playback of a sporting event that features exactly two teams,” according to Apple. These apps simply provide quick access to team audio content.

YinzCam says on their website that CarPlay support from their firm delivers these features:

Live radio, streamed directly through the dashboard

Podcasts and video playback powered by the YinzCam Native Player

Loaded content, including: Cards, Carousels, Media Lists

Full compatibility with all CarPlay-enabled vehicles, including right-hand drive models

Multilingual support matching your app’s available languages

Dark mode for safer low-light use

Touch-friendly navigation for quick control supporting: Touchscreens, Trackpads, Rotary dials, Hardware buttons and toggles, and Steering wheel controls

Starting with iOS 26, auto makers will have the ability to green light video playback over CarPlay when parked, enabling a new experience for Apple’s infotainment system after more than a decade without video support.