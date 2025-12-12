Apple releases iOS 26.2 with Liquid Glass tweaks, CarPlay changes, more [Release notes]

Apple has officially released iOS 26.2 for iPhone. The latest version includes Liquid Glass design tweaks, new customization options for CarPlay, and much more. Today’s release is available for all users, including developer and public beta testers.

Release notes

Apple Music

Favorite Songs playlist appears in Top Picks on the home tab

Offline lyrics for downloaded songs so you can view them without an internet connection

Podcasts

Automatically generated chapters make it easier to navigate episodes

Links to mentioned podcasts let you see and follow other podcasts mentioned in the episode you’re listening to directly from the player and transcript

Games

Filters in the Games library let you find games by category, size, and more

In-game challenge score banners provide realtime updates when someone new has taken the lead

Improved support for connected controllers such as Backbone and Razer

This update also includes the following enhancements and bug fixes:

Additional Lock Screen time customization option lets you further adjust its appearance, giving the Liquid Glass material more or less opacity

Enhanced Safety Alerts can inform you about imminent threats such as floods, natural disasters, and other emergencies, with rich information like a map of affected areas and links to additional safety guidance (available in the U.S.)

Alarms for Reminders help you stay on top of urgent tasks, and provide snooze and Live Activity support if you’re not ready to check the reminder off

AirDrop codes offer an additional layer of verification when using AirDrop with unknown contacts by providing a code on the receiver’s device that the sender must enter to complete the transfer

Apple News Section links at the top of the Today feed offer easy navigation to popular topics like Sports, Politics, Business, and Food

Multipack accessory pairing in the Home app lets you use the same setup code to easily enroll multiple accessories when sold together

Flash for alerts in Accessibility Settings offers the additional option to have the device screen flash when you receive a notification

Tables in Freeform can hold text, images, documents, and drawings, with cells that intelligently resize to fit, bringing structure to the infinite canvas

Fixes an issue where pre-release albums in the Apple Music library were not immediately playable at their release time

Fixes an issue where a Privacy and Security setting may incorrectly be marked as managed by an enterprise organization

Meanwhile, these are the changes we tracked during the beta period.

AirDrop codes

As we’ve been reporting, Apple is developing a new AirDrop capability that allows users to AirDrop between devices without being saved contacts for 30 days. iOS 26.2 beta 3 is the first version to reveal early signs of the feature in the AirDrop section of Settings.

Liquid Glass Level

Last week, Apple introduced an all-new Liquid Glass-inspired Level design inside the Measure app in iOS 26.2 beta 2. In iOS 26.2 beta 3, Apple has further refined the design to avoid obscuring what numbers are shown in certain situations.

iPadOS Split View and Slide Over

Apple brought back Slide Over in iPadOS 26.1, and now Apple is improving another multitasking feature that was left behind from iOS 18. Starting with iPadOS 26.2 beta 3, you can now drag an app icon out of the Dock to enter Slide Over or Split View during multitasking.

Default voice assistant code

Leaked code shows signs that Apple is developing the ability to replace invoking Siri as the default action that occurs when holding the side button. This will only be offered in Japan as a regulatory requirement.

Games app navigation

Games app adds sorting and filtering to library, controller navigation, and score updates in real time during playback.

Measure redesign

Level inside Measure app adds Liquid Glass design.

Pinned conversations for Messages can now be disabled in CarPlay Settings.

Edge Light feature on macOS 26 Tahoe

Apple is introducing a new built-in feature for Mac called Edge Light. It creates a virtual ring light using your Mac’s screen to enhance lighting on video calls.

Sleep Score changes

Apple is changing how Sleep Score works for sleep tracking. Very High replaces Excellent as the highest category, and the thresholds for each category have changed as well. This follows user feedback that criticized Sleep Score range for being too broad, and Excellent being too positive.

Apple Podcasts app enhancements

Apple is using AI to improve the Apple Podcasts app experience. Starting with iOS 26.2, the app can use AI to automatically generate chapters, link to referenced podcasts, and collect show links.

Apple News design

iOS 26 itself is a major redesign. With iOS 26.2, Apple is further refining the News app experience with quick links to popular sections within the app.

AirPods Live Translation in EU

Apple says that AirPods Live Translation will be supported in European Union countries starting in December. That’s presumably when iOS 26.2 will be released and out of beta.

Liquid Glass Lock Screen slider

Apple has added a much more dramatic Liquid Glass slider that adjusts the level of translucency on the Lock Screen clock. It now works for each font option.

Reminders adds alarms and timers

iOS 26.2 introduces the ability to trigger an alarm when an urgent reminder is due. This provides a much higher level of notification than repeating alerts or Time Sensitive alerts that persist. Alarms and timers can also break through Focus modes.

