The best iPhone 16 Pro accessories to get the most out of your new buy

The iPhone 16 Pro is here. There are a ton of great accessories already available to help you get the most out of your device. Key buys that unlock faster charging, cases designed for Camera Control, a host of USB-C peripherals, and more. Here are the best iPhone 16 Pro accessories to get the most from your new iPhone.

Getting the fastest charging speeds

Apple has made the iPhone 16 Pro the fastest charging iPhone ever. But you’ll need some new accessories to take advantage of the best speeds.

Wired charging is the fastest way to charge. The iPhone 16 Pro supports up to 45W charging speeds, a massive 50% increase from prior models. You just need a powerful enough charging brick to enable those speeds. This 100W charging brick from Anker will do the job well.

While you’re at it, you may want to grab a longer 3.3ft USB-C fast charging cable. The cable that comes in the iPhone 16 Pro box is quite short.

If you’d prefer MagSafe wireless charging, the classic MagSafe charger is available at a discount, or the new version will offer faster speeds at a higher cost.

Cases designed for iPhone 16 Pro’s Camera Control

Camera Control is a tentpole new feature of the iPhone 16 Pro. Since there’s now a big button on the side of the iPhone, you need a case that’s designed with Camera Control in mind.

If you’re looking for even more case options, you can find our full 9to5Mac roundup here.

USB-C for CarPlay, wired earbuds, and more

The iPhone 16’s USB-C port can do a lot more than charge your iPhone. You can connect a full USB-C hub like this one from Anker. It offers USB-C, USB-A, and HDMI ports. You can get all of this plus SD Card and Ethernet ports with this model.

If you use CarPlay, you’ll need to pick up a new cable to connect your iPhone 16 Pro. This 3.3ft braided USB-A to USB-C cable pack will do the trick.

Did you know that Apple still sells wired earbuds? If you prefer a wired audio experience, take note that the iPhone 16 Pro’s USB-C port likely won’t be compatible with earbuds you have already. You’ll need a set of USB-C EarPods, which are available here.

Video gear for iPhone 16 Pro’s advanced cameras

Apple is supercharging the iPhone 16 Pro’s camera system to be more ‘pro’ than ever. But if you want to upgrade your camera game, these accessories will help.

The DJI Osmo Mobile SE is a go-to gimbal for a lot of YouTubers and camera enthusiasts. It provides powerful stabilization and subject tracking in a portable, affordable solution.

Lighting is a big part of making your photos and videos look more professional. This Sensyne ring light with tripod provides several color temperatures to suit any environment.

Best audio experience

You can definitely get by using wired USB-C EarPods on your iPhone 16 Pro. But for the best audio experience possible, now is a great time to pick up wireless earbuds.

AirPods Pro 2 just keep getting better, and they’re available on Amazon for a heavily discounted $189.

The brand new AirPods 4 feature the same H2 chip and its powerful audio features at a lower price. You can pick up a pair for $129 without active noise cancellation, or $179 with it.

Beats Solo Buds continue to offer some of the best value in wireless earbuds at just $79. Or if you want noise canceling functionality, Beats Studio Buds are just $99.