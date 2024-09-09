Our annual roundup of the best iPhone 16 cases starts now. From the best leather models out there to unique bumper options and ultra-affordable options from $16, right through to Apple’s new Camera Control button-equipped silicone models that were unveiled today, the best of the best starts now. Whether you’re looking to secure a case right now to ensure you’re precious new iPhone 16, 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, or 16 Pro Max is protected as soon as it arrives on your doorstep, or looking to grab that perfect full-grain leather model down the road, some of the best options are now ready for purchase with even more on the way in the coming days. Head below for a closer look at our favorite covers you can buy right now in our 2024 edition of the best iPhone 16 cases.

Apple’s new iPhone 16 cases

This year Apple has ditched the oft-maligned Fine Woven in favor of, at least this point, nothing but its latest-generation Silicone Case with MagSafe that was unveiled at the 2024 Glowtime event. Available in eight different color options, ranging from moody darker tones through to the vibrant new Star Fruit yellow and Ultramarine Blue, they are made with 55 percent recycled silicone material with a soft soft microfiber lining, but the real highlight is the sapphire crystal Camera Control button cover with a “conductive layer to communicate finger movements to the Camera Control” – this is not something we are seeing on the third-party cases all that much yet.

iPhone 16 Silicone Case with MagSafe $49

iPhone 16 Plus Silicone Case with MagSafe $49

iPhone 16 Pro Silicone Case with MagSafe $49

iPhone 16 Pro Max Silicone Case with MagSafe $49

Featured: dbrand’s new iPhone 16 case and 3D Area 51 design

The new dbrand iPhone 16 Grip cases have arrived complete with grippy sides, MagSafe action, clicky button covers, camera protection, and the Crescent Arc design for easy edge swiping we have come to love from the brand. It is also bringing the customizable skin system from year’s past to iPhone 16 as well – you get one skin of your choice with the purchase of the case, but you can continue to switch up the vibes by scoring some extras from the dbrand site after the fact too.

One real highlight this year is the brand’s new Area 51 design. This is not just your typical skin you slap on the back of the case. It definitely does that, but the topographical Area 51 design features a special “alien” 3D printing method that has the lines and map markings jump right off the back of the case in three dimensions. It has to be one of the coolest and more unique designs we have seen this year. An easy pick for one of the best iPhone 16 cases, I’m definitely going to be picking one up.

dbrand iPhone 16 Grip case from $45

dbrand iPhone 16 Prism 2.0 screen protector from $30

Featured: SUPCASE and i-Blason ultra-protective iPhone 16 cases

The next-generation SUPCASE iPhone 16 cases have arrived headlined by the award-winning Unicorn Beetle PRO (UB Pro) – a model capable of handling extreme drops with full-body protection. This one joins the UB Mag, with MagSafe action, a built-in screen protector, a kickstand, and a free rotating belt clip holster, as well as the UB Mag XT with a built-in zinc alloy camera cover consisting of a doily to guard your lens and a camera cover that doubles as a kickstand.

The new version of the best-selling Armorbox i-Blason case for iPhone 16 also delivers on the complete 360 protection with a rugged full-body case in a 2-part design and a built-in zinc alloy camera cover that doubles as a built-in kickstand alongside port covers that protect from dust, dirt and moisture. The i-Blason models are one of the only third-party cases out there that have implemented an integrated Camera Control button in the case. It features 46 pure copper conductors to perfectly match the pressure and sliding operation on the raw button itself.

Featured: ESR iPhone 16 cases

The new ESR iPhone 16 cases are ready to go with a solid launch deal for 9to5 readers. The whole collection exceeds military-grade protection standards without being overly thick and cumbersome, highlighted by the Cyber Tough Case that can withstand drops up to 23 feet alongside the new Classic Hybrid and Cloud Soft cases that can withstand drops up to 11 feet. All of which feature built-in MagSafe arrays, various color options, and prices well below many of the options in this post.

Use code ESR202416 at checkout to score 10% off your order.

ESR Cyber Tough iPhone 16 case $27

ESR Classic Hybrid iPhone 16 Case $20

ESR Cloud Soft iPhone 16 Case $24

Spigen iPhone 16 cases

This year’s Spigen collection features many of the mainstay designs alongside some fresh new additions, including the ThinFit with MagSafe, and upgraded Enzo Aramid model with a more textured approach and the return of the wonderful MagSafe retro iMac-styler case with a fresh new Tangerine colorway. Ready for iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro Max, Spigen is once again delivering some of the most affordable and best iPhone 16 cases this year, the type of cases that tend to hit above their pay grade, and you’ll find some highlights below with everything now going live on its official Amazon storefront.

ThinFit MagFit $22

Tough Armor (Ai) MagFit $27

Ultra Hybrid MagFit $20

Enzo Aramid $40

Classic C1 MagFit (iMac-style case) $30

Liquid Air $16

Ultra Hybrid $17

More on 9to5Toys: New iPhone 16 cases from Spigen debut today from $16: ThinFit MagSafe, iMac-style, more

Nomad debuts new full-wrap leather iPhone 16 case

One highlight this year, alongside the brand just bringing back some of its beloved Horween models of course, is the new iPhone 16 Traditional Leather Case. It provides a completely full-wrap leather treatment with your choice of Horween or Nomad leather in both black or brown colorways. These might very well be the best leather iPhone 16 cases of the year folks.

More on 9to5Toys: Nomad debuts new full-wrap leather iPhone 16 case, mag leather back plate model, more

Arc metal iPhone 16 Bumper Cases

The best bumper cases are back! Arc’s fantastic aerospace metal iPhone 16 cases are now live and we have secured 9to5 readers an exclusive discount just by clicking our links. The discount will automatically appear in the cart before checkout.

More on 9to5Toys: Arc’s metal iPhone 16 bumper cases are now live, here’s an exclusive deal for 9to5 readers

SANDMARC Pro and Minimal leather cases

SANDMARC’s fantastic new leather iPhone 16 cases are now available for purchase. Just be sure to use code 9TO5TOYS at checkout to knock 10% off the prices listed below.

Minimal Leather iPhone 16 Pro Case $45

Minimal Leather iPhone 16 Pro Max Case $45

Pro Leather Case iPhone 16 Pro $50

Pro Leather Case iPhone 16 Pro Max $50

MUJJO – Some of the best leather iPhone 16 cases

MUJJO makes some of our very favorite leather iPhone 16 cases and this year’s collection of now live with a range of different models, our favorite of which are waiting below and you’ll al of them right here. This year the brand is introducing a pair of new models with the Livid Green and Green Smoke leather treatments.

Full Leather Case $59

for iPhone 16, 16 Plus, 16 Pro and 16 Pro Max

Full Leather Wallet Case $64

for iPhone 16 Pro and 16 Pro Max

Leather MagSafe Wallet $44

More on 9to5Toys: MUJJO makes some of the best leather cases and the iPhone 16 models are here with new colors

CASETiFY’s – best iPhone 16 cases and new modular add-ons

CASETiFY is back again this year with its new models for Apple’s latest. Alongside the upgraded Ultra Bounce protective case, the brand is also introducing a series of modular attachments in the form of straps with lobster clips, a keychain add-on, and a keychain-style clip. A complete rundown is waiting over at 9to5Toys. CASEETiFY’s new collection is making our roundup of the best iPhone 16 cases once again and you’ll find pricing on each model below, just remember there are a massive collection of designs to apply to each of them at the ready on the official site and over at Amazon.

Ultra Bounce $100

Impact Case $70

Mirror Case $70

Ripple Case $60

Clear Case $70

More on 9to5Toys: Updated CASETiFY iPhone 16 cases arrive with new modular attachment system, clips, and straps

UAG military-inspired models

Monarch Pro Kevlar / Monarch Pro from $60

Plasma XTE $70

Metropolis LT MagSafe $65

Civilian MagSafe $60

Pathfinder MagSafe / Clear Pathfinder Magsafe / Pathfinder Magsafe SE from $55

from $55 Plyo MagSafe / Plyo $40

Essential Armor MagSafe $40

Plasma $45

Laser anything you want into Alto’s wood iPhone 16 cases

This year Alto is back with its natural wood iPhone 16 cases alongside the custom laser process that allows you to have anything you want engraved into the case back. Best of all, using code 9TO5MAC at checkout, or just following this link, will net you 20% off your order.

More on 9to5Toys: Laser anything you want into Alto’s new natural wood iPhone 16 cases, 20% off for 9to5 readers

New Mous collection

Mous Limitless 6.0 MagSafe $75

Mous Super Thin 2.0 MagSafe $60

Mous Super Thin 2.0 Clear $55

Super Thin 2.0 Clear Mous Clarity 3.0 Clear MagSafe $75

Mous IntraLock MagSafe $65

Update: More of the best iPhone 16 cases are inbound soon. We are expecting some of the major leather options to go live tomorrow with even more landing throughout this week and next. Be sure to check back if you’re favorite brands aren’t included just yet…they will be soon.

Burton Goods…coming soon

Moment…coming soon

SANDMARC…coming soon

OtterBox…coming soon

What are the best iPhone 16 cases? Well, this is a subjective question – the best iPhone 16 cases are the models you like the most clearly. But we are here to help, and after well over a decade of testing out hundreds and hundreds of cases for Apple’s new iPhones each year, some clear winners have emerged among the Apple gear accessory makers. All of which are, or will be, featured in this post as the new 16 series covers go up for sale following this year’s Glowtime event. Brands like SANDMARC, Nomad, and MUJJO deliver some of our favorite leather cases each year, but there are also wonderful silicone and TPU models from brand’s like Spigen, Caseology, Totallee and others that provide ultra-thin coverage without reaching nearly as deep into your pockets. What are the best leather iPhone 16 cases? As mentioned above, the main players here for us in the best leather iPhone 16 case game including Nomad, SANDMARC, and MUJJO. But there others out there that also bring a touch more of an artisan, handcrafted feel to iPhone 16 coverage, and you’ll find the details and options on those as they come available in this post. What is your favorite new iPhone 16 case this year? Well, there are a few, but one collection we are most interested in this year comes from Burton Goods. It handcrafted leather approach with timeless stitching details is coming to iPhone 16 this year alongside some brand new MagSafe wallet designs. The brand has been on a role across 2024 with its leather Apple accessories, we are looking forward to going hands-on with its new iPhone 16 cases. The new dbrand Area 51 design with the 3D printing has clearly caught our attention as well. Do iPhone 15 cases fit iPhone 16? As per usual, plenty of folks are going to be wondering whether or not iPhone 15 cases fit the new iPhone 16 models this year. With the new side edge button Apple is implementing this year, scoring a new case for the new handsets is going to be more important than ever for many, and you’ll find our picks for the best iPhone 16 cases in this post.