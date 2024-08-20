Best smart scales with iPhone and iPad sync for Apple’s Health app

Whether you’re trying to lose a few pounds and gain muscle and put on some weight, smart scales that sync data to the iPhone and iPad can be a fun and useful way to keep an eye on your status. If you want to easily collect your weight and other measurement data in the Health app on iPhone and iPad, the thing to know is to find a scale that works with HealthKit or Apple Health.

Sync your weight with Health app

HealthKit is Apple’s framework on iOS for sharing health data with granular permission between Apple’s built-in Health app on the iPhone and iPad and third-party health apps like those from the makers of smart scales. When you weigh yourself, the HealthKit-compatible scale syncs the data to its own app, then shares the data in Apple’s Health app alongside other health-related data collected by Apple Watch.

Withings

Body Wi-Fi Scale (Amazon) below $60

Body+ Composition Wi-Fi Scale (Amazon) below $100

Body Cardio Wi-Fi Smart Scale with Body Composition and Heart Rate (Amazon) below $150

They also have their most advanced smart scale out now for a cool $400. However, basic weight syncing doesn’t cost that.

Body ($59) is great for simply capturing your weight. Also, it captures body mass index (BMI) which syncs to Apple Health.

Body+ ($99) captures weight and BMI in addition to body composition: water, muscle mass, fat mass, and bone mass

Body Cardio ($179) includes everything from Body+ as well as heart rate readings

Withings Body+ is my go-to HealthKit scale solution and has been for years. The Health Mate app is great for viewing weight data on charts. It can show information in different ways than Apple’s Health app. I never have to worry about weight data not showing up in the Health app after weighing either. It’s tried and trusted.

Presently, the cheaper Withings Body model is my suggestion for anyone on a budget. It’s also great for people who only cares about weight and BMI logging. On the other hand, pricier Body Cardio adds a rechargeable battery, but heart rate detection is a harder sell if you wear an Apple Watch.

Budget picks

Eufy BodySense Smart Scale (Amazon)

GE Smart Scale (Amazon)

Eufy has a $30 smart scale with over 12,000 Amazon reviews and a 4.7 star rating. Its BodySense captures weight, BMI, body fat percentage, bone mass, muscle mass, and other measurements that sync with Apple Health.

GE has a HealthKit-compatible smart scale with a list price of $39.99. The GE model is an Amazon’s Choice product.