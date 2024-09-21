CarPlay in iOS 18 adds these new accessibility features

As part of iOS 18 this month, Apple has major new accessibility features for iPhone users. Among improvements like Eye Tracking and upgrades to Vision Pro, Apple also has plans to bring some accessibility updates to CarPlay.

Apple says that iOS 18 brings accessibility features including Voice Control, Color Filters, and Sound Recognition to CarPlay:

With Voice Control, users can navigate CarPlay and control apps with just their voice. With Sound Recognition, drivers or passengers who are deaf or hard of hearing can turn on alerts to be notified of car horns and sirens. For users who are colorblind, Color Filters make the CarPlay interface visually easier to use, with additional visual accessibility features including Bold Text and Large Text

These features can be managed via the Settings app on CarPlay. Just open the Settings app, choose “Accessibility,” and you’ll be able to manage these new features like Sound Recognition and Voice Control.

