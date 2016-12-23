Yesterday

AAPL: 116.52

0.23
Stock Chart

9to5Toys Last Call: Sharp 55-inch Roku 1080p HDTV $350, Sennheiser Headphones $100, Drop Flip for iOS free, more

- 19 hours ago

Apple
View Comments

Keep up with the best gear and deals on the web by signing up for the 9to5Toys Newsletter. Also, be sure to check us out on: TwitterRSS FeedFacebookGoogle+ and Safari push notifications.

TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:

Last Call Updates:

amazon-prime-discounted-membership

10 Last minute holiday gift ideas: downloadable / email gift cards and other great products yours digitally in minutes

sharp-5522-class-54-622-diag-led-1080p-smart-hdtv-roku-tv

Daily Deals: Jensen Bluetooth Stereo Speaker $18, Sharp 55-inch LED 1080p Roku HDTV $350, more

sennheiser-hd298-cs

Sennheiser’s HD598 CS Closed Back Headphone returns to its Black Friday price: $100 shipped (Reg. $130+)

Go wireless this Christmas! Sony Extra Bass Bluetooth Headphones in three colors for $88 shipped (Reg. $130)

Sony’s h.ear Wireless Noise Canceling Headphones: $200 shipped (Reg. $350)

drop-flip-3

App Store Free App of the Week: the colorful physics-based Drop Flip puzzler goes free for the holidays (Reg. $2)

13-15-inch-2016-macbook-pro-touchbar

Apple’s latest 13- and 15-inch MacBook Pros w/ Touch Bar are up to $200 off at B&H (Tax NY only)

ipad-mini-4

Save $100 on iPad mini 4 Wi-Fi at Best Buy: prices start at $300 for 32GB, more

itunes-gift-card-collection

FREE MONEY: Gift the Apple fan in your life (including yourself) a $100 iTunes Gift Card for $85 with email delivery

itunes-movie-sale

Big year-end iTunes movie sale is now live w/ tons of great $5 titles, $0.99 rentals, bundle discounts & more

tweetbot-7

iOS/Mac Holiday App Sale Roundup: GO Trilogy, Tweetbot, Oceanhorn, Bastion, many more

last-minute-gift-ideas-shipping-01

9to5Toys Gift Guide: Last Minute Ideas – Battery/Lightning Cable, USB-C Drives, Multi-Tools, Controllers and more

9to5Toys Gift Guide: The best tech accessories for any car or truck – Bluetooth adapter, USB Jump Starter, Dash Cam & more!

9to5Toys Gift Guide: Trevor’s Top 5 Tech Picks under $50 – smart home gear, drones, and more!

9to5Toys Gift Guide: Justin’s Top 5 Picks for Gamers – accessories, vintage Nintendo, art/coffee table books and more!

9to5Toys Gift Guide: ideas for Music Makers – pocket synths, headphone accessories, DIY kits and more

9to5Toys Gift Guide: ideas for the Techie Traveler – best messenger bags, Bluetooth gear, accessories and more

MORE NEW GEAR FROM TODAY:

finding-dory-movie

Watch any movie from Amazon Video or Google Play this holiday weekend for only $0.99

  • Target is taking 20% off nearly every book, movie and CD today only – use in-store pickup for gift
  • Smartphone Accessories: Aukey 8-outlet Surge Protector Power Strip with 6 USB ports $22, more
  • Games/Apps: Xbox One S + 1yr. Live & controller from $250, Samurai II Vengeance $1, more
  • Add this best-selling and top-rated LED Desk Lamp w/ USB charger to your setup for $23
  • It’s time get a high-end stainless steel/glass Cuisinart steamer while its down at $133
  • This Pyrex Prepware 3-Piece Glass Mixing Bowl Set just hit its Amazon all-time low: $7.50
  • DEWALT 100 Bucket Tool Organizer w/ Clear Lid $28 Prime shipped (Reg. up to $40), more

MORE DEALS STILL LIVE:

71gs8lcm0hl-_sl1500_

Cut the cord w/ the help of 1byone HDTV Antennas up to 58% off, from $10 Prime shipped

eero-home-wifi-system

eero’s mesh Wi-Fi systems just dropped to all-time lows: 2-Pack $289, 3-Pack $372

ring-door-bell-pro

Answer your door even when you’re not home with the Ring Video Doorbell Pro for $200 shipped (Reg. $250)

foot-locker-storefront-01

Massive list of discounted Gift Cards up to 20% off: JCPenney, Domino’s, Old Navy, Foot Locker + many more

NEW PRODUCTS & MORE:

the-most-wonderful-ornament

The Most Wonderful Ornament tracks your USPS packages with notifications right on your tree

blog comments powered by Disqus

Submit a Tip

cancel

Submitting a tip constitutes permission to publish and syndicate. Please view our tips policy or see all contact options.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP