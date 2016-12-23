9to5Toys Last Call: Sharp 55-inch Roku 1080p HDTV $350, Sennheiser Headphones $100, Drop Flip for iOS free, more
Keep up with the best gear and deals on the web by signing up for the 9to5Toys Newsletter. Also, be sure to check us out on: Twitter, RSS Feed, Facebook, Google+ and Safari push notifications.
TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:
Last Call Updates:
10 Last minute holiday gift ideas: downloadable / email gift cards and other great products yours digitally in minutes
- Get an unlocked iPhone 6 16GB (refurb) for $225 shipped, iPhone 6s for $320 shipped
- The Moto 360 2nd Gen. Smart Watch connects to your Android or iOS device for $200
- Fitbit Charge Wireless Activity Wristband in black or slate $40 shipped (Reg. $100+), more
- Celebrate Festivus in style with The Complete Series of Seinfeld on DVD for only $40 (Reg. $70)
- Boost your home theater: Bose Solo 5 Sound System w/ Wall-Mount Kit $220 ($274 value)
- These iPhone 7/Plus Ringke cases are as stylish as they are inexpensive from $4
- A Christmas Story comes to life in this LEGO Ideas set that even includes the Leg Lamp
- Polaroid’s 10MP Digital Instant Camera is perfect for parties and holidays: $130 (Reg. $180)
- Bring your wine to the right temperature in minutes w/ the Cooper Cooler Beverage Chiller for $25
- The Pi Lab Edwin The Duck Interactive Toy for iOS/Android is now $40 (Reg. $50+)
- Get a FREE three month trial of Scribd and start reading from your favorite magazines
- The gorgeous Soma Filtered Water Pitcher w/ white oak handle is now available from $18
- Here’s how you can grab a FREE Starbucks espresso during the 10 Days of Cheer event
- Kamenstein Ellington 16-Jar Revolving Spice Rack w/ Free Spice Refills for 5 Years: $30
- Green Deals: Wide Angle Outdoor Solar LED Lights from $18, more
Daily Deals: Jensen Bluetooth Stereo Speaker $18, Sharp 55-inch LED 1080p Roku HDTV $350, more
Sennheiser’s HD598 CS Closed Back Headphone returns to its Black Friday price: $100 shipped (Reg. $130+)
Go wireless this Christmas! Sony Extra Bass Bluetooth Headphones in three colors for $88 shipped (Reg. $130)
Sony’s h.ear Wireless Noise Canceling Headphones: $200 shipped (Reg. $350)
App Store Free App of the Week: the colorful physics-based Drop Flip puzzler goes free for the holidays (Reg. $2)
Apple’s latest 13- and 15-inch MacBook Pros w/ Touch Bar are up to $200 off at B&H (Tax NY only)
Save $100 on iPad mini 4 Wi-Fi at Best Buy: prices start at $300 for 32GB, more
FREE MONEY: Gift the Apple fan in your life (including yourself) a $100 iTunes Gift Card for $85 with email delivery
Big year-end iTunes movie sale is now live w/ tons of great $5 titles, $0.99 rentals, bundle discounts & more
iOS/Mac Holiday App Sale Roundup: GO Trilogy, Tweetbot, Oceanhorn, Bastion, many more
- Tweetbot 4 for iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch and Mac is now 50% off on the App Store: $5 (Reg. $10)
- Duet Display is 50% off! Turn your iPad into a secondary screen for your Mac: $10 (Reg. $20)
- You can now grab Hitman, Lara Croft and Deus Ex GO Trilogy on iOS for just $2 (up to $6 value)
- XCOM Enemy Within hits its lowest price ever on the App Store: $3 (Reg. $10+)
- Here’s how to get 3 free months of 1Password Teams ($8 value ea.)
9to5Toys Gift Guide: Last Minute Ideas – Battery/Lightning Cable, USB-C Drives, Multi-Tools, Controllers and more
9to5Toys Gift Guide: The best tech accessories for any car or truck – Bluetooth adapter, USB Jump Starter, Dash Cam & more!
9to5Toys Gift Guide: Trevor’s Top 5 Tech Picks under $50 – smart home gear, drones, and more!
9to5Toys Gift Guide: Justin’s Top 5 Picks for Gamers – accessories, vintage Nintendo, art/coffee table books and more!
9to5Toys Gift Guide: ideas for Music Makers – pocket synths, headphone accessories, DIY kits and more
9to5Toys Gift Guide: ideas for the Techie Traveler – best messenger bags, Bluetooth gear, accessories and more
MORE NEW GEAR FROM TODAY:
Watch any movie from Amazon Video or Google Play this holiday weekend for only $0.99
- Target is taking 20% off nearly every book, movie and CD today only – use in-store pickup for gift
- Smartphone Accessories: Aukey 8-outlet Surge Protector Power Strip with 6 USB ports $22, more
- Games/Apps: Xbox One S + 1yr. Live & controller from $250, Samurai II Vengeance $1, more
- Add this best-selling and top-rated LED Desk Lamp w/ USB charger to your setup for $23
- It’s time get a high-end stainless steel/glass Cuisinart steamer while its down at $133
- This Pyrex Prepware 3-Piece Glass Mixing Bowl Set just hit its Amazon all-time low: $7.50
- DEWALT 100 Bucket Tool Organizer w/ Clear Lid $28 Prime shipped (Reg. up to $40), more
MORE DEALS STILL LIVE:
Cut the cord w/ the help of 1byone HDTV Antennas up to 58% off, from $10 Prime shipped
eero’s mesh Wi-Fi systems just dropped to all-time lows: 2-Pack $289, 3-Pack $372
Answer your door even when you’re not home with the Ring Video Doorbell Pro for $200 shipped (Reg. $250)
Massive list of discounted Gift Cards up to 20% off: JCPenney, Domino’s, Old Navy, Foot Locker + many more
- Logitech’s M705 Wireless Mouse: $20 (Reg. $30+)
- NETGEAR ReadyNAS 2-Bay Network Attached Storage: $210
- Buy a $60 Netflix Gift Card and get a free $5 Best Buy Gift Card
- Sabrent Universal Docking Station for $63 shipped (Reg. $90)
- Amazon $20 credit towards its new Music Streaming Service
- Android Holiday Apps/Games Sale: XCOM, Goat Sim, more
- Receive free Amazon credit when you buy samples
- The Palm Springs Inflatable 6-Person Hot Tub $300
- 4-pack BR30 65W Dimmable LED Lights Bulb $13, more
- 2-pack Aukey Magnetic Car Mounts for $8, more
- Jones Floor Speakers + 4K A/V Receiver $309, more
- Harman Onyx Mini Wireless Speaker for $70
- Air Hogs Star Wars Quadcopters from $33, more
- TiVo’s BOLT 500GB 4K DVR: $118 (Reg. $200)
- WORX Electric 3-in-1 Blower/Mulcher/Vac $50
- Complete Works of Edgar Allen Poe for free
- 6-Quart Crock-Pot Slow Cooker $30 (Reg. $49)
- Hot Wheels Ai Racers for $50
- Free Xbox Live Gold Games for January: Rayman Origins, more
- 2-pack Mpow 8 LED Solar Outdoor Lights $17, more
- Polaroid’s Cube+ Wi-Fi Action Camera: $100 (Reg. $150)
- Motorola DOCSIS 3.0 Cable Modem $20 (Orig. $100)
- Aukey Outdoo water resistant Bluetooth Speaker $12
- Anki Overdrive brings race car driving: $100 (Reg. $150)
- Jaybird Bluetooth earbuds for $100: X3 (Reg. $130), more
- Philips Hue HomeKit-enabled bundles: $56, more
- Pick up a new TV at Best Buy’s last minute gift sale
- Bose CineMate 15 Home Theater System $320 (Reg. $450+)
- RAVPower Monster 3-port USB power bank $35, more
- 8-Pack Sprout plantable cedar pencils $15 Prime shipped
- LifeStraw Personal Water Filter $14 today (Reg. $20+)
- 6-pack TaoTronics A19 LED Light Bulbs $12, more
NEW PRODUCTS & MORE:
The Most Wonderful Ornament tracks your USPS packages with notifications right on your tree
- LG makes it easier to ditch your TV with its new ProBeam Laser Projector that features webOS
- Promise Technology Pegasus3 RAID storage w/ Thunderbolt 3 set to hit Apple Store today
- Xbox One’s Elite Controller just gained a whole new level of customization
- The OM Electric Scooter has a fold-flat design that brings 20 miles of range on a single charge
- Henge Docks introduces its Clique accessory for Apple’s Magic Accessories
- Sony looks to upgrade your gaming with its new Platinum Wireless Headset, pre-order now
- Strike is the “world’s first” smart baseball that connects to your iPhone and relays key data