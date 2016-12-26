9to5Toys Lunch Break: Apple iPhone 7 Smart Battery Case $85, UPS Battery Backup $100, iPhone Car Mounts $13, more

- 4 hours ago

Deals
View Comments

Keep up with the best gear and deals on the web by signing up for the 9to5Toys Newsletter. Also, be sure to check us out on: TwitterRSS FeedFacebookGoogle+ and Safari push notifications.

TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:

apple-smart-battery-case1

Apple’s iPhone 7 Smart Battery Case drops to its Amazon all-time low: $85 shipped (Reg. $99)

apc-gold-box-1

Check out these APC Power products in today’s Gold Box: 1,300VA 10-Outlet UPS Battery Backup for $100 (Reg. $140)

iottie-car-mountsStay safe on your next road trip! iOttie smartphone car mounts down to $13 Prime shipped each on Amazon (Reg. $20)

itunes-apple-ebay-deal-card

It’s Free Money Time! Grab a $50 iTunes gift card at 15% off: $42.50 with free email delivery, more

13-15-inch-2016-macbook-pro-touchbar

Apple’s latest 13- and 15-inch MacBook Pros w/ Touch Bar are up to $200 off at B&H (Tax NY only)

ipad-mini-4

Save $100 on iPad mini 4 Wi-Fi at Best Buy: prices start at $300 for 32GB, more

iphone-6-unlocked

Get an unlocked iPhone 6 16GB (refurb) for $225 shipped, iPhone 6s for $320 shipped

itunes-movie-sale

Big year-end iTunes movie sale is now live w/ tons of great $5 titles, $0.99 rentals, bundle discounts & more

bastion

iOS/Mac Holiday App Sale Roundup: GO Trilogy, Oceanhorn, Bastion, many more

MORE NEW GEAR FROM TODAY:

padquill-christmas-sale-01

Pad & Quill offers up to 20% off site-wide: iPhone 7 and iPad Pro cases, leather bags, more

MORE DEALS STILL LIVE:

sennheiser-hd298-cs

Sennheiser’s HD598 CS Closed Back Headphone returns to its Black Friday price: $100 shipped (Reg. $130+)

Sony’s h.ear Wireless Noise Canceling Headphones: $200 shipped (Reg. $350)

finding-dory-movieWatch any movie from Amazon Video or Google Play this holiday weekend for only $0.99

71gs8lcm0hl-_sl1500_

Cut the cord w/ the help of 1byone HDTV Antennas up to 58% off, from $10 Prime shipped

NEW PRODUCTS & MORE:

the-christmas-story-house-lego-ideas

A Christmas Story comes to life in this LEGO Ideas set that even includes the Leg Lamp

 

Guides

Deals

Deals

View THe Guide