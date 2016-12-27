9to5Toys Lunch Break: Apple Leather/Silicone iPhone 7 Cases $30, Lightning/USB Flash Drive $26, iTunes Gift Card 15% off, more
Keep up with the best gear and deals on the web by signing up for the 9to5Toys Newsletter. Also, be sure to check us out on: Twitter, RSS Feed, Facebook, Google+ and Safari push notifications.
TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:
Apple’s official Leather & Silicone iPhone 7/Plus Cases hit Amazon all-time lows starting from under $30 Prime shipped (Reg. up to $50)
Apple’s iPhone 7 Smart Battery Case drops to its Amazon all-time low: $85 shipped (Reg. $99)
Smartphone Accessories: 32GB MFi certified iPhone Flash Drive $26 Prime shipped (Reg. $30), more
It’s Free Money Time! Grab a $50 iTunes gift card at 15% off: $42.50 with free email delivery, more
Grab some gift cards at up to 20% off: Domino’s, Airbnb, Jiffy Lube, GameStop, more
Apple’s latest 13- and 15-inch MacBook Pros w/ Touch Bar are up to $200 off at B&H (Tax NY only)
Get an unlocked iPhone 6 16GB (refurb) for $225 shipped, iPhone 6s for $320 shipped
Big year-end iTunes movie sale is now live w/ tons of great $5 titles, $0.99 rentals, bundle discounts & more
Watch any movie from Amazon Video or Google Play this holiday weekend for only $0.99
iOS/Mac Holiday App Sale Roundup: GO Trilogy, Oceanhorn, Bastion, many more
- App Store Free App of the Week: the colorful physics-based Drop Flip puzzler goes free for the holidays (Reg. $2)
- Duet Display is 50% off! Turn your iPad into a secondary screen for your Mac: $10 (Reg. $20)
MORE NEW GEAR FROM TODAY:
Keep your valuable gear safe with a highly-rated CyberPower 12-outlet battery back-up system: $95 shipped (Reg. $140)
- Games/Apps: Deus Ex Mankind Divided from $12, Controller Chargers from $8, freebies, more
- Daily Deals: LED Lightbulb Speaker 2-Pack $20, mophie Portable Charger $16, more
MORE DEALS STILL LIVE:
Stay safe on your next road trip! iOttie smartphone car mounts down to $13 Prime shipped each on Amazon (Reg. $20)
Use Amazon Echo to nab Alexa exclusive deals: NETGEAR Nighthawk X4 router $130, more
Pad & Quill offers up to 20% off site-wide: iPhone 7 and iPad Pro cases, leather bags, more
Cut the cord w/ the help of 1byone HDTV Antennas up to 58% off, from $10 Prime shipped
- Sennheiser HD598 Headphones: $100 (Reg. $130+)
- Sony h.ear Wireless Headphones: $200 (Reg. $350)
- Aukey 30000mAh Portable Charger $40 (Reg. $63)
- Aukey 8-outlet Surge Protector $22, more
- LED Desk Lamp w/ USB charger or $23
- Moto 360 2nd Gen. Smart Watch for $200
- Polaroid 10MP Digital Instant Cam: $130 (Reg. $180)
- Get a FREE three month trial of Scribd
- Soma Filtered Water Pitcher from $18
- FREE Starbucks espresso:0 Days of Cheer event
- Wide Angle Outdoor Solar LED Lights $18, more
- Logitech’s M705 Wireless Mouse: $20 (Reg. $30+)
- NETGEAR ReadyNAS 2-Bay Network Attached Storage: $210
- Buy a $60 Netflix Gift Card and get a free $5 Best Buy Gift Card
- Sabrent Universal Docking Station for $63 shipped (Reg. $90)
- Amazon $20 credit towards its new Music Streaming Service
- Receive free Amazon credit when you buy samples
- The Palm Springs Inflatable 6-Person Hot Tub $300
- 4-pack BR30 65W Dimmable LED Lights Bulb $13, more
- 2-pack Aukey Magnetic Car Mounts for $8, more
- Jones Floor Speakers + 4K A/V Receiver $309, more
- Harman Onyx Mini Wireless Speaker for $70
- Air Hogs Star Wars Quadcopters from $33, more
- TiVo’s BOLT 500GB 4K DVR: $118 (Reg. $200)
- WORX Electric 3-in-1 Blower/Mulcher/Vac $50
- Complete Works of Edgar Allen Poe for free
- 6-Quart Crock-Pot Slow Cooker $30 (Reg. $49)
- Hot Wheels Ai Racers for $50
- Free Xbox Live Gold Games for January: Rayman Origins, more
- 2-pack Mpow 8 LED Solar Outdoor Lights $17, more
- Polaroid’s Cube+ Wi-Fi Action Camera: $100 (Reg. $150)
NEW PRODUCTS & MORE:
A Christmas Story comes to life in this LEGO Ideas set that even includes the Leg Lamp
- The Most Wonderful Ornament tracks your USPS packages with notifications right on your tree
- LG makes it easier to ditch your TV with its new ProBeam Laser Projector that features webOS
- Promise Technology Pegasus3 RAID storage w/ Thunderbolt 3 set to hit Apple Store today
- Xbox One’s Elite Controller just gained a whole new level of customization
- The OM Electric Scooter has a fold-flat design that brings 20 miles of range on a single charge
- Henge Docks introduces its Clique accessory for Apple’s Magic Accessories
- Sony looks to upgrade your gaming with its new Platinum Wireless Headset, pre-order now
- Strike is the “world’s first” smart baseball that connects to your iPhone and relays key data