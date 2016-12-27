San Francisco restaurant now using iPads as plates in effort to reach younger audience

In a rather bizarre move, a San Francisco restaurant is now serving food on iPads. No, you don’t order the food via the iPad; the food is literally served on the iPad. The restaurant, Quince, was awarded a third Michelin star earlier this year, but the new iPad dish is an effort to lure in a younger crowd.

The dish served on an iPad is called “A Dog in Search of Gold” and described as “white truffle croquettes on iPads playing videos of water dogs on the truffle-hunt,” according to SFist.

Obviously there are some issues with this idea, namely health concerns. Presumably the iPads are cleaned thoroughly between customers, but there most likely aren’t any health code regulations for ensuring that they are cleaned in the safest way possible.

Described as “white truffle croquettes on iPads playing videos of water dogs on the truffle-hunt” by whoever sent the photo to Nakano, the plating raises some obvious questions. Namely, does the San Francisco Department of Public Health have an acceptable washing method for iPads? And, this being San Francisco, how long until someone reprograms one of those things to display one-star Quince reviews on Yelp?

Apparently, this isn’t a new thing. Chefs in the United Kingdom have been serving dishes on iPads since at least last year, but the trend hasn’t really come to the United States in full force.

We’ll see how this trend continues, but for now, what do you think? Let us know down in the comments.