Apple reveals Chinese New Year promotion offering free pair of Beats Solo3 w/ Mac or iPhone purchase

Apple today has announced its annual celebration of the Chinese New Year. This year, the company’s promotion for the holiday is a one-day sale that will see customers receive a free pair of Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones with the purchase of a qualifying Mac or iPhone.

“May the New Year dream come true.”

The promotion will run in China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, and Singapore, kicking off on January 6th at 8AM local time. While Apple is celebrating the Chinese New Year in Malaysia, it’s not extending the same promotion to customers there.

For one day only, get the latest Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones – Red when you buy select Mac or iPhone models, including iPhone 7.

In order to qualify for a free pair of Beats Solo3, customers must purchase an iMac, MacBook, MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, or Mac Pro. Interestingly, the MacBook Pro with Touch Bar does not qualify for the deal, nor does the Mac Mini. If you’re more interested in purchasing an iPhone, the iPhone 6s, iPhone 6s Plus, iPhone 7, and iPhone 7 Plus qualify for the promotion.

Apple has also shared a new gift guide offering up some of the hottest gifts for the Chinese New Year. Products include various (PRODUCT)RED accessories such as the Apple Watch Sport Band, iPhone cases, the BB-8 Droid, and much more. The gift guide is similar to gift guides Apple has shared in other countries, such as the United States, but focuses largely on products that are red or gold in color.

Last year in celebration of Chinese New Year, Apple launched two exclusive Apple Watch Sport models with dark red strips. In earlier years, it has held ‘Red Friday’ shopping events, offering sales similar to its Black Friday promotions in the United States.

If you’re in one of the qualifying countries, had to Apple’s online store now to view full details of the Chinese New Year sale.