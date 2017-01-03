Apple shares Best of 2016 video showcasing the year’s top apps, songs, movies, & more

Following the release of it’s Best of 2016 lists, Apple has today shared a video for the top apps, songs, movies, TV shows, and more from 2016. The ‘Best of’ video shows off some of 2016’s highlights in entertainment all of which can be found in Apple’s various online stores.

Showing a plethora of content from Apple Music, the App Store, iTunes, iBooks, and even Beats 1, the video shows off just how much is available for Apple customers to enjoy. The video shows clips from popular movies, shows, and more.

A few weeks back Apple had also shared the top 50 played songs on Beats 1 where Drake and Chance the Rapper lead the charts. Below the shared video, Apple also shared quick links to get a glimpse of all the content in their respective locations: