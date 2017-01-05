Braven introduces new ‘Flye Sport’ line of fitness-focused earbuds, including new completely wireless option

As CES continues out in Las Vegas, Braven has taken the wraps off of its latest lineup of wireless in-ear headphones. While Earin announced the new completely wireless M2 earbuds earlier this week, Braven’s options are fitness focused and tailored to a few different preferences.

First off are the FLYE Sport earbuds, which are your traditional workout-deisnged earbuds. They’re wireless and feature a connecting cable between each bud, with a button for payback controls. What’s different about the FLYE Sport, however, is that there’s a discrete battery pack on the cable that “keeps Braven’s signature sound flowing.” The FLYE Sport offer seven hours of playback time and are IPX5 water-resistant. They will be available in Q1 2017 for $49.99.

Next up are the FLYE Sport Reflect earbuds, which are designed with outdoor running and cycling in mind. They feature a reflective lining that adds an additional safety measure exercising outdoors late at night or in the morning. The Sport Reflect feature 5 hour battery life and include a battery bank that increases that to 25 hours. They will be available in Q2 for $99.99.

Braven has also taken the wraps off of the FLYE Sport Power, which include a sport charging neck cradle that extends the playback time to 20+ hours on a charge. There are also laser lights on the ear hooks that make the Sport Power optimal for outdoor activity:

Empowering use in virtually every setting, the FLYE Sport Power earbuds include sport ear hooks with App controlled hi-glow laser lights to enhance visibility while in the dark and include BRAVEN’s latest Audio Ambient Awareness sound integration technology to improve safety and responsiveness. Through Audio Ambient Awareness, users have the option to hear surrounding noise from the environment without disrupting their music during activity.

The FLYE Sport Power will be available in Q2 of 2017 for $149.99.

Last but not least are the FLYE Sport Glo earbuds. These earbuds are completely wireless, offering Braven’s proprietary TrueWireless sound. Braven also touts that the that the Sport Glo earbuds feature a customizable audio experience, allowing users to control through on-ear controls or via the accompanying app.

The FLYE Sport Glo earbuds feature Bluetooth Smart connectivity and will be available in Q2 for $249.99.

