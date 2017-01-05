Braven introduces new ‘Flye Sport’ line of fitness-focused earbuds, including new completely wireless option
As CES continues out in Las Vegas, Braven has taken the wraps off of its latest lineup of wireless in-ear headphones. While Earin announced the new completely wireless M2 earbuds earlier this week, Braven’s options are fitness focused and tailored to a few different preferences.
First off are the FLYE Sport earbuds, which are your traditional workout-deisnged earbuds. They’re wireless and feature a connecting cable between each bud, with a button for payback controls. What’s different about the FLYE Sport, however, is that there’s a discrete battery pack on the cable that “keeps Braven’s signature sound flowing.” The FLYE Sport offer seven hours of playback time and are IPX5 water-resistant. They will be available in Q1 2017 for $49.99.
Next up are the FLYE Sport Reflect earbuds, which are designed with outdoor running and cycling in mind. They feature a reflective lining that adds an additional safety measure exercising outdoors late at night or in the morning. The Sport Reflect feature 5 hour battery life and include a battery bank that increases that to 25 hours. They will be available in Q2 for $99.99.
Braven has also taken the wraps off of the FLYE Sport Power, which include a sport charging neck cradle that extends the playback time to 20+ hours on a charge. There are also laser lights on the ear hooks that make the Sport Power optimal for outdoor activity:
Empowering use in virtually every setting, the FLYE Sport Power earbuds include sport ear hooks with App controlled hi-glow laser lights to enhance visibility while in the dark and include BRAVEN’s latest Audio Ambient Awareness sound integration technology to improve safety and responsiveness. Through Audio Ambient Awareness, users have the option to hear surrounding noise from the environment without disrupting their music during activity.
The FLYE Sport Power will be available in Q2 of 2017 for $149.99.
Last but not least are the FLYE Sport Glo earbuds. These earbuds are completely wireless, offering Braven’s proprietary TrueWireless sound. Braven also touts that the that the Sport Glo earbuds feature a customizable audio experience, allowing users to control through on-ear controls or via the accompanying app.
The FLYE Sport Glo earbuds feature Bluetooth Smart connectivity and will be available in Q2 for $249.99.
The truly wireless FLYE Sport Glo
BRAVEN debuts FLYE SPORT™ range of four wireless, active Bluetooth® in-ear headphones at the 2017 International CES, LVCC, North Hall, #8612
BRAVEN debuts FLYE SPORT™ range of four wireless, active Bluetooth® in-ear headphones at the 2017 International CES, LVCC, North Hall, #8612
LasVegas – January 4, 2017– BRAVEN, widely recognized audio maker, today introduces a new category of active, performance-oriented audio with the BRAVEN FLYE SPORT™ line of in-ear headphones debuting at the 2017 International CES. Complementing BRAVEN’s ActiveSeries, the sporty line features four advanced Bluetooth® earbuds including the FLYE SPORT™ and FLYE SPORT REFLECT™ and the Bluetooth® Smart enabled FLYE SPORT POWER™ and FLYE SPORT GLO™ earbuds. Powerful, wireless in-ear audio is redefined with the BRAVEN FLYE SPORT™ series, with each model encompassing distinct, dynamic features for every type of active lifestyle.
“We’ve always envisioned this category being on the horizon for the brand,” says Andy Fathollahi, Chief Executive. “The concept for the Active Series was established on the premise of creating genuinely portable audio that would allow your music to truly go the distance with you, and we’ve made that vision a reality with our new FLYE SPORT line of powerful, in-ear audio.”
FLYE SPORT™
Offering seven hours of continuous playtime and an IPX5 waterproof rating, the lightweight FLYE SPORT™ earbuds can keep up with even the most strenuous workout sessions. Designed with a discreet battery pack that keeps BRAVEN’s signature sound flowing, the FLYE SPORT™ earbuds offer low-profile comfort ear tips that fit snuggly in the ear and remain in place during any activity for a comfortable, continuous listening experience.
FLYE SPORT™ earbuds can easily be stored in a gym bag or purse through an included water-resistant carry case, providing optimal portability for travel and activities. FLYE SPORT™ earbuds will be available in Silver/ Electric and Slate/Crimson colorways for $49.99 in Q1 2017.
FLYE SPORT REFLECT™
Optimal for roadside runs or cycling, the IPX5 waterproof rated FLYE SPORT REFLECT™ earbuds are designed with a reflective lining for added visual safety during evening or early morning activities. The FLYE SPORT REFLECT™ earbuds have an included 900mAh battery bank to extend their five-hour playtime to 25 hours while on-the-go.
With optimal comfort in mind, the FLYE SPORT REFLECT™ earbuds include several options to deliver custom fit. The “Fit Kit” offers a range of different sized in-ear options, as well as removable over-ear and inner-ear hooks, ensuring comfort for every intense sport or activity. The FLYE SPORT REFLECT™ earbuds will be available in Silver/Electric and Slate/Crimson colorways for $99.99 in Q2 of 2017.
FLYE SPORT POWER™ with Bluetooth® Smart
Perfect for the outdoor fitness enthusiast, the IPX7 waterproof rated FLYE SPORT POWER™ earbuds feature10-hour playtime with the option of adding a sport charging neck cradle to extend wireless playtime to 20+ hours during activities.
Empowering use in virtually every setting, the FLYE SPORT POWER™ earbuds include sport ear hooks with App controlled hi-glow laser lights to enhance visibility while in the dark and include BRAVEN’s latest Audio Ambient Awareness sound integration technology to improve safety and responsiveness. Through Audio Ambient Awareness, users have the option to hear surrounding noise from the environment without disrupting their music during activity.
FLYE SPORT POWER™ and the FLYE SPORT GLO™ earbuds are currently the two models in the BRAVEN FLYE™ series that are Bluetooth® Smart enabled and can be controlled via the BRAVEN SPORT ACTIVE App. With Bluetooth® Smart integration and app compatibility, users can further enhance the listening experience with the ability to adjust EQ settings, Bass Boost and virtual listening environments. Through the app, users can control the FLYE SPORT POWER™ earbuds’ LED light flash frequency and have the ability to set Audio Ambient Awareness levels to allow outside audio to pass through when needed.
The FLYE SPORT POWER™ earbuds will be available in Silver/Electric and Slate/Crimson for $149.99 in Q2 of 2017.
FLYE SPORT GLO™ with Bluetooth® Smart
Feature-packed, FLYE SPORT GLO™ earbuds are Bluetooth® Smart enabled, include built-in Audio Ambient Awareness technology, and feature BRAVEN’s proprietary TrueWireless™ sound.
A truly wireless in-ear audio solution, the smart FLYE SPORT GLO™ earbuds offer users the ultimate customizable audio experience, with the option of manual control through on-ear controls or remotely, through the BRAVEN SPORT ACTIVE App.
FLYE SPORT GLO™ earbuds are IPX7 waterproof rated and include hi-glow laser lights ear hooks to optimize external visibility. With over four hours of playtime, the FLYE SPORT GLO™ earbuds include a 1400mAh charging case to add 20 more hours of playtime while doubling as a compact travel case. The FLYE SPORT GLO™ earbuds will be available in Silver/Electric and Slate/Crimson colorways for $249.99 in Q2 of 2017.
BRAVEN’s FLYE SPORT™ in-ear headphone offering and entire Active Series will be on display at the 2017 International CES, LVCC, North Hall, Booth #8612.
###
About BRAVEN AUDIO
Listen Everywhere™. BRAVEN Audio is widely recognized for delivering award-winning premium Bluetooth® audio solutions designed to go the distance. Founded in 2011, BRAVEN’s dedication to craftsmanship and innovative engineering quickly transformed the brand into one of the fastest growing wireless audio brands in the industry with a diversified product line encompassing Outdoor, Active, Premium, and Home centeredaudio solutions. For more information about BRAVEN, please visit www.braven.comor connect with BRAVEN on Facebook at facebook.com/bravenproducts, Instagram @bravenproducts, and Snapchat @BravenProducts. Check out BRAVEN Audio in action on YouTube via BRAVENproducts.