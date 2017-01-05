CalDigit announces new Thunderbolt 3 USB-C dock with I/O expansion ports and full 85W power for charging new MacBook Pro

Joining the crowd of Thunderbolt 3 products announced at CES 2017, CalDigit has announced a new generation of its Thunderbolt 3 USB-C dock designed for the new MacBook Pro. As well as a range of I/O ports (for 5K displays, dual 4K displays, eSATA and more) the TS3 Dock will feature 85 W power — this means it can fully charge the new MacBook Pro whilst in use.

The TS3 is the successor to CalDigit’s existing Thunderbolt 2 Dock. The new dock is available to preorder now with availability for ‘Q1 2017’ …

The Thunderbolt Station 3 can fully charge a new MacBook Pro and provide an array of expandability IO over one port. The dock includes traditional rectangular USB-A ports, Gigabit Ethernet, DisplayPort, aux and audio-in 3.5mm jacks, eSATA and two more Thunderbolt 3 ports for further daisy chaining.

Thunderbolt 3 USB-C docks really unlock the potential for USB-C as a multifunctional port and add a lot of convenience for new MacBook Pro owners.

The TS3 will allow 2016 MacBook Pro owners to replace their single-use USB-C power cable that comes bundled with the laptop, with a cable that provides power, multiple display connections and much more. The dock can sit on a table either vertically or horizontally, depending on your own personal desk arrangement.

Like all of the Thunderbolt 3 docks we’ve seen to date, it is not available to buy today. The units will be shipping later in Q1 2017, priced at $250. You can preorder now from the CalDigit website, saving $50 if you preorder.

The company has also announced the ‘TS3 Lite’ dock which includes most of the same I/O expansion ports, but lacks the 85W power throughput. The Lite dock provides 15W power which should stop the new MacBook Pro from losing charge, but won’t be able to recharge it whilst in use. It will be available before the TS3 for $199.

Get more info about CalDigit’s new USB-C products on their website. Stay tuned to 9to5Mac for continuing CES coverage.