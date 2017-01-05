D-Link announces its first HomeKit-compatible home security camera, with whole-room view

HomeKit compatibility is pretty much table stakes for today’s smart home devices, and D-Link has recognized this in announcing its latest home security camera. The Omna 180 Cam HD is a neat-looking full HD camera with HomeKit support added to the feature list …

The Omna is essentially a next-generation version of the company’s existing DCS-2630L, offering the same full 180-degree field of view for whole-room viewing, 1080p resolution, night vision, motion-detection, two-way audio and a microSD card slot with support for 128GB cards.

But in addition to HomeKit support, D-Link has given its latest camera a significant upgrade in the design department, with a much sleeker appearance. The company hasn’t provided dimensions, but the photo below gives a reasonable idea.

D-Link says that HomeKit compatibility means much faster setup, lockscreen notifications and the ability to trigger scenes – a number of different actions across multiple HomeKit devices – when motion is detected. You could, for example, have the camera switch on lights at night when someone comes into range.

With what seems to be the standard CES 2017 statement on availability, the company says the Omna will go on sale sometime this quarter. Pricing has not yet been revealed, but we’d expect it to be more expensive than the DCS-2630L’s $119 price-tag.