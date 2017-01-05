ViewSonic announces three new external displays at CES, including a curved 37-inch 4K model with USB-C

ViewSonic has announced three new high-end displays for 2017 including a 31-inch 4K with ‘frameless’ design and a 37-inch curved 4K model. It is also launching a cheaper 27-inch QHD display. Two of the new monitors feature USB-C connectivity which means a single cable acts as the display connector, provides power and some I/O thanks to the integrated USB hub.

The displays seem well positioned as professional monitors for Apple customers with the new USB-C only MacBook Pro. The good looks come at a price though: the 4K models cost upwards of $1300. ViewSonic says the new displays will be available in June …

ViewSonic’s new USB-C display range start at $749 with the 27-inch panel. The ViewSonic VX2781-UC has almost no bezel on the left and right sides of the screen, although it has a bottom chin. It uses USB 3.1 Type C to send power, video, and audio over a single cable.

Unfortunately, it is only QHD (2560×1400) so Mac users looking for high-density Retina displays will need to look elsewhere (consider the LG 5K UltraFine, for instance).

The mid-range model, the VP3268-4K, has a 31.5-inch display with a more respectable 4K 3840×2160 resolution. It’s not a Retina display either, with a circa 130 PPI panel, but it looks impressive because all four sides of the display are ‘frameless’ with no visible bezel.

ViewSonic says it strikes a balance between ultra-high resolution and large screen size. The display features a plethora of connectivity options, including HDMI, DisplayPort and Mini-DisplayPort.

The real attention grabber at the show is the enormous ultra-wide 37.5 inch monitor, pictured above. With a 3840×1600 resolution and a 24:10 aspect ratio, it is a serious beast for professional workflows with many applications and windows open at the same time. It comes with a flexible stand with a full range of swivel and tilt for positioning it on your desk. It can be rotated 180 degrees too, for a ginormous portrait screen. The ViewSonic VP3881 features USB-C, enabling video transfer and providing power to the connected laptop with a single cable. It will be available in the summer, with a hefty $1999 price tag.

(Photo via CNET)