9to5Toys Lunch Break: 3-pack Anker Lightning Cables $20, DJI Phantom 3 Pro Drone $699, Klipsch Earbuds $37, more
Keep up with the best gear and deals on the web by signing up for the 9to5Toys Newsletter. Also, be sure to check us out on: Twitter, RSS Feed, Facebook, Google+ and Safari push notifications.
TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:
Grab a 3-pack of Anker PowerLine Apple MFi-Certified Lightning Cables in varying lengths for $20 Prime shipped (Reg. $30)
DJI is selling its Phantom 3 Professional Quadcopter with 4K Camera for $699 shipped (Orig. $1,259)
Daily Deals: Klipsch Image S4A II Noise-Isolating Headphones $37, Altec Lansing Bluetooth Speaker $80, more
Apple’s powerhouse 15-inch MacBook Pro w/ Touch Bar drops to $2,200 shipped (Reg. $2,399)
Apple’s 13-inch MacBook Pro with Touch Bar is now $150 off in both capacities, from $1,650 shipped
Apple’s 21-inch iMac 2.8GHz/8GB/1TB has dropped to $1,100 shipped (Reg. $1,299)
Save nearly $300 on Apple’s 27-inch Retina 5K iMac 3.2GHz/8GB/1TB Fusion: $1,700 (Reg. $1,999)
App Store Free App of the Week: Lifeline Whiteout for iOS goes free on the App Store for the very first time (Reg. $2)
CES 2017 Coverage:
Bang & Olufsen brings AirPlay and Chromecast connectivity to its new Beoplay M5 speaker
Razor’s new Blade Pro is the “world’s first portable laptop with three built-in monitors”
The OjO Commuter Scooter is a zero-emissions electric two-wheeler with 20 miles of range
UBTECH introduces new robots at CES including the smart Alexa-enabled Lynx Humanoid, more
Take a look at Dell’s new Canvas workstation display and Totem radial controllers
Sony looks to upend LG with its stunning OLED 4K HDR Ultra HDTVs at CES 2017
Blue Microphones announce retro-inspired Bluetooth headphones designed with iPhone 7 in mind
Misfit adds a touchscreen on its newest $199 Vapor smartwatch that includes a two-day battery
Samsung hits CES with new QLED Ultra HDTVs that include a collection of aluminum stands
Here’s our first look at LG’s new impossibly thin ‘Wallpaper’ 4K OLED displays
Mohu’s new Airwave HD Antenna wirelessly beams your local channels to Apple TV, iOS, Android, Roku and more
MORE NEW GEAR FROM TODAY:
Don’t fret over power outages, this APC System has five battery-protected outlets + a USB port: $55 shipped (Reg. $75)
- Smartphone Accessories: 2-pack of Mpow Waterproof Cases $8 Prime shipped (Reg. $10), more
- Games/Apps: Far Cry Primal $20, Red Dead Redemption GOTY X1/360 $15, iOS freebies, more
- Puma’s Semi-Annual Sale takes up to 50% off nearly everything: save on running shoes, more
- Jump start 2017 with new CAP Strength Training Gear: 40-lb. Adjustable Dumbbell Set $40, more
MORE DEALS STILL LIVE:
Aukey USB Charger with USB-C Port & 4 USB Ports $20 Prime shipped (Reg. $25), more
Sony’s Wireless Bluetooth On-Ear Headphones feature 30-hour battery life, on sale now for $45 shipped (Reg. $70+)
Get up to 15% off w/ this discounted StubHub Gift Card, more
- Samsung’s popular 5.1-Ch. Surround Sound System for $230
- Withings Wi-Fi Body Composition Scale from $78
- Withings Activité Sapphire Watch: $315 (Reg. $450)
- Display your new TV w/ a Cheetah Wall Mount for $18
- Oral-B’s Pro 5000 Bluetooth Electric Toothbrush $60
- PowerPak Adjustable Dumbbells & Stand (Prime only) for $199
- Brita Slim 5-Cup Water Pitcher w/ 1 Filter from just $6
- Snag the View-Master Batman Reality Pack for $18
- BLACK+DECKER 24″ Cordless Electric Trimmer $88, more
- 1byone 25-mi. Antenna $9 (Reg. $13)
- Aukey USB-C Car Charger $13 (Reg. $20), more
- 12+ Cup Coffeemaker $20 Prime shipped
- Amazon all-time lows on TurboTax 2016 from $30
- LG 60-inch 4K TV $600 (Reg. $900+), more
- LG 65-inch Ultra HDTV: $800 (Reg. $1,000)
- HP’s Pavilion 32-inch QHD Display has HDMI ports for $300
- Make an easy cup of coffee with the Keurig K15 Brewer: $55
- Philips Sonicare Series 2 Electric Toothbrush: $30
- One year subscription to Forbes magazine today for just $4.50
- 6-pack BR30 65W Dimmable LED Lights $14 (Reg. $24), more
- Cleaning supplies/laundry: 81-Pack Tide PODS $13, more
- Canon’s robust All-in-One Laser Printer w/ AirPrint for $99
- Aukey 4.8A Dual Port USB Car Charger $7, more
NEW PRODUCTS & MORE:
Turn the shower on from bed with the new U by Moen Smart Wi-Fi Connected Shower System
- Mattel introduces its own version of Amazon Echo that is geared towards kids
- DJI intros new special edition Phantom 4, Osmo products for iPhone & more
- LEGO BOOST brings your builds to life with its kid-friendly coding kit and smartphone apps
- Belkin revamps its popular Wemo Switch with a slimmer design alongside a new Light Dimmer
- Kingston unveils “the world’s highest capacity USB Flash drive”
- AirTV is the first official Sling TV set-top box with 4K content and OTA
- Linksys joins the mesh network craze with its new Alexa-enabled Velop 802.11ac system
- Lenovo borrows Amazon’s Alexa Voice Service for its new Smart Assistant Speaker
- TCL details its 2017 Roku-enabled 4K TV lineup that includes upgraded specs and HDR support
- Griffin looks to make your morning routine smarter w/ new the Connected Toaster, more
- Panasonic announces the LUMIX GH5 with 4K 60p/50p recording – preorder now
- LeEco enters the bike business with two models powered by a display that runs Android OS
- LG tries to take over the world with new lineup of adorable life-size robots for the home, more
- LG’s latest TV audio solutions include a sound bar that can be separated for surround sound
- MOLA-UFO is a drone thats fits in the palm of your hand and takes selfies to the next level
- You absolutely have to check out these custom Air Jordan 4 Super Nintendo sneakers
- The adorable Kuri smart robot can follow you around or read a bedtime story
- The Alexa-enabled Vobot Clock is the “first alarm of its kind”, set to be unveiled at CES 2017