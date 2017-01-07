This week’s top stories: Apple in 2017, Zac’s Apple Watch journey, AirPods & the cord-free competition, CES 2017 & more

In this week’s top stories: Our look at what’s to come from Apple in 2017, reports of an upcoming Apple Watch refresh, new accessories get shown off at CES 2017, and we compare Apple’s AirPods to the competition.

We kick things off this week with our look at what’s next from Apple’s product lines including expected updates incoming for Mac, iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch and possibly Apple TV. Ben takes a look at what’s next for Mac specifically and its longer-term future. And Zac shares his journey with Apple Watch including New Year’s resolutions and losing 50 pounds.

I take a look at Apple’s AirPods and the best cord-free competition. And some new gadgets announced at CES 2017 for Apple devices grab the remaining spots in this week’s most shared stories.

These and the rest of this week’s top stories below:

This week Zac and Benjamin discuss CES 2017, Zac’s Apple Watch journey, iOS 10.3 rumors, and more.

