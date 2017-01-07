This week’s top stories: Apple in 2017, Zac’s Apple Watch journey, AirPods & the cord-free competition, CES 2017 & more
In this week’s top stories: Our look at what’s to come from Apple in 2017, reports of an upcoming Apple Watch refresh, new accessories get shown off at CES 2017, and we compare Apple’s AirPods to the competition.
We kick things off this week with our look at what’s next from Apple’s product lines including expected updates incoming for Mac, iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch and possibly Apple TV. Ben takes a look at what’s next for Mac specifically and its longer-term future. And Zac shares his journey with Apple Watch including New Year’s resolutions and losing 50 pounds.
I take a look at Apple’s AirPods and the best cord-free competition. And some new gadgets announced at CES 2017 for Apple devices grab the remaining spots in this week’s most shared stories.
These and the rest of this week’s top stories below:
- Apple in 2017: What’s next for Mac, iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch & Apple TV this year
- 9to5Mac Best of CES 2017 Awards
Apple Watch |
- Apple Watch, New Year’s resolutions, and losing 50 pounds
- Report: New Apple Watch coming in third quarter of 2017, main focus on better battery life
iPhone |
- Poll: What rumored iPhone 8 feature excites you the most?
- iPhone 8 will dramatically outsell the iPhone 6 due to much larger subscriber base – Nomura
- Majority of readers who are not buying AirPods claim ‘too expensive,’ here are some affordable alternatives
- Review: Taking your iPhone 7/7 Plus photography further with Aukey’s Wide-Angle Ora Lens
- Apple’s AirPods and the best cord-free competition compared
- JVC, Pioneer, Clarion, & Kenwood launch new aftermarket CarPlay systems as Alpine intros first wireless
Mac |
- OWC reveals new ‘DEC’ attachment for 2016 MacBook Pro, brings 4TB of storage & additional ports
- 2017 & Beyond: What’s next for Mac, and what of its longer-term future?
- Opinion: Why the LG 5K UltraFine isn’t the MacBook Pro display I’m looking for
- AirBar converts MacBook models to touchscreen for just $99, starting with 13-inch MacBook Air [Video]
- Dell unveils new 27-inch Ultrathin monitor with USB-C support, coming in March for $700
- Apple reveals Chinese New Year promotion offering free pair of Beats Solo3 w/ Mac or iPhone purchase
This week’s top videos |
Happy Hour Podcast #101 |
This week Zac and Benjamin discuss CES 2017, Zac’s Apple Watch journey, iOS 10.3 rumors, and more.
